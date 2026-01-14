Solar additions in calendar year 2025 comprised 28.6 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity, 7.9 GW of rooftop PV power, and 1.35 GW of off-grid and distributed installations.From pv magazine India India added a record 37.9 GW of solar and 6.3 GW of wind capacity in calendar year (CY) 2025 (January to December), marking its highest annual renewable energy additions to date. Compared with CY2024, solar installations increased by 54.7%, while wind additions surged 85.3%. According to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India's cumulative installed renewable energy capacity ...

