Stockholm, January 14, 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Bitwise has listed their first Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) on Nasdaq Stockholm. The launch includes six physically backed ETPs tracking cryptocurrencies.

"We are delighted to welcome Bitwise as a new ETP provider on Nasdaq Stockholm. This launch strengthens our commitment to offering investors innovative and transparent investment opportunities. By expanding the range of locally listed ETPs, we enable both retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a regulated and cost-efficient manner," says Helena Wedin, Head of ETF and ETP, Nasdaq European Markets.

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with more than $15 billion in client assets and a suite of over 40 investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves more than 4,000 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices and institutional investors as well as 15 banks and broker-dealers.

"Through our listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, we are able to offer institutional investment products directly to Swedish investors in local currency, with the level of transparency, regulatory compliance, and security the market expects. Sweden is one of the world's most active markets for crypto ETPs, and we are seeing growing institutional interest," says Marco Poblete, Regional Director Nordics, Bitwise

The six new products, all denominated and traded in SEK and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, include:

Bitwise Physical Bitcoin ETP

Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP

Bitwise Physical Ethereum ETP

Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP

Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP

Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin Gold ETP

Bitwise Solana Staking ETP

These products cater to both retail and institutional investors, offering diversification and regulated access to digital assets.

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.