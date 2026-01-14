Causeway Capital Management LLC, the independent active equity manager, today announced the expansion of its global footprint with the opening of a new office in London, operated through Causeway's new subsidiary, Causeway Capital Management (UK) Ltd. The firm also announced the appointment of Richard Clarke-Wilson as Director of EMEA Business Development at Causeway Capital Management (UK) Ltd., based in the new London location. In this role he will build the firm's relationships with prospective investors and clients across the region.

Causeway specialises in portfolios that span the globe, including Global Value, Global Systematic, Global Small Cap, and Emerging Markets equity. Each applies the firm's distinctive integration of fundamental and quantitative research. Funds now available to investors from certain European jurisdictions include the Global Value and Emerging Markets UCITS funds.

The new office reflects Causeway's ongoing commitment to serving clients globally and building long-term partnerships in key international markets. The London location will support existing relationships and engage new prospective investors and clients across institutional, consultant, and wealth management channels.

Richard joins Causeway Capital Management (UK) Ltd. from Harding Loevner, where he served as Head of Wholesale UK Ireland and led business development across key European markets. He previously held senior business development roles at Majedie Asset Management and GAM Investments UK, bringing over 20 years of experience in cultivating partnerships with investors and distributors.

Sarah Ketterer, CEO of Causeway Capital Management LLC, said:

"We are pleased to welcome Richard as Director of EMEA Business Development. The opening of a London office reinforces our long-term commitment to serving clients across the region and expanding our international presence."

Richard Clarke-Wilson, Director of EMEA Business Development, commented:

"Causeway's differentiated blend of deep fundamental insight and innovative quantitative research creates real value for clients navigating increasingly complex markets. I'm delighted to help extend that capability across EMEA and build long-term partnerships based on trust and performance."

About Causeway Capital Management LLC

Established in 2001, Causeway Capital Management is a majority employee-owned investment management firm specialising in global, international, emerging markets, small cap, and sustainable equity strategies. Co-founded by Sarah Ketterer, CEO and Harry Hartford, President, Causeway has $71 billion in assets under management as of December 2025. The firm combines fundamental and quantitative research disciplines to deliver differentiated insights and disciplined portfolios. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm serves institutional investors across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Causeway Capital Management (UK) Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Causeway Capital Management LLC. Registered at 27 Old Gloucester Street London WC1N 3AX, United Kingdom, it is registered in England and Wales, with Company Number 16761211

www.causewaycap.com

Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Chloe Chieng

Hewes Communications, Inc.

212-207-9459

chloe@hewescomm.com



Caroline Villiers

Kepler Communications

+44 (0)7808 585 184

cvilliers@keplercomms.com