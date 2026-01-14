Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unabhängigkeit von China: Spekulative Top-Chance durch neuen Rohstoff-Zwang im Westen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PlanetAI Nature Space, Spain's first carbon credit certifier and EU leader by volume of credits issued

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetAI Nature Space (PNS) has established itself as the first carbon credit certification body founded in Spain and as the leading European Union standard by volume of carbon credits issued, with more than 133 million credits.

Founded in Barcelona in 2023, PNS was created to address a critical gap in the voluntary carbon market: genuine traceability, scientific rigour and technological precision. To this end, it develops proprietary technology that integrates Artificial Intelligence, satellite-based Earth Observation using multispectral and historical data, and Quantum Machine Learning to model the environmental system as a fully interconnected whole. This combination enables highly accurate calculation of carbon stocks, conservation status, and the issuance of both current and "vintage" carbon credits, quantifying past carbon sequestration based on historical satellite data, with superior levels of transparency and temporal depth.

The certification process is supported by a peer-review system, in which external PhD-level experts from different scientific disciplines evaluate projects, ensuring quality through internationally recognised scientific research.

PNS currently operates four methodologies and a Biodiversity Seal:

  • Forest Carbon
  • Blue Carbon
  • Palm Carbon
  • Methane Mitigation
  • Biodiversity Seal (including no-deforestation certification in accordance with the EU Deforestation Regulation - EUDR).

In addition, PNS is developing two new methodologies: ARR (Afforestation, Reforestation and Revegetation) and Agricultural Soils as a carbon sink.

Ancestral knowledge held by local communities is a core pillar of the organisation and is structurally integrated into its methodologies, recognising its essential role in ecosystem conservation.

Credit traceability is ensured through blockchain technology, guaranteeing that each credit is unique, transparent, verifiable and traceable throughout its entire life cycle.

PNS has also implemented a financial model designed for project developers: no issuance fees are charged until the carbon credits are sold. Developers only bear the cost of project onboarding and registration on the PNS platform, removing upfront financial barriers and facilitating proper project implementation.

Through this technological, scientific and social approach, PlanetAI Nature Space positions itself as a European benchmark in carbon credit certification, supported by international recognition such as the World Economic Forum for PNS's Quantum Aqua technology to detect groundwater anywhere in the world, and its membership in the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), the technology arm of the UNFCCC.

Contact: PlanetAI Nature Space | +34 611 698 985 | info@planetainature.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/planetai-nature-space-spains-first-carbon-credit-certifier-and-eu-leader-by-volume-of-credits-issued-302660242.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.