PlanetAI Nature Space, Spain's first carbon credit certifier and EU leader by volume of credits issued

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetAI Nature Space (PNS) has established itself as the first carbon credit certification body founded in Spain and as the leading European Union standard by volume of carbon credits issued, with more than 133 million credits.

Founded in Barcelona in 2023, PNS was created to address a critical gap in the voluntary carbon market: genuine traceability, scientific rigour and technological precision. To this end, it develops proprietary technology that integrates Artificial Intelligence, satellite-based Earth Observation using multispectral and historical data, and Quantum Machine Learning to model the environmental system as a fully interconnected whole. This combination enables highly accurate calculation of carbon stocks, conservation status, and the issuance of both current and "vintage" carbon credits, quantifying past carbon sequestration based on historical satellite data, with superior levels of transparency and temporal depth.

The certification process is supported by a peer-review system, in which external PhD-level experts from different scientific disciplines evaluate projects, ensuring quality through internationally recognised scientific research.

PNS currently operates four methodologies and a Biodiversity Seal:

Forest Carbon

Blue Carbon

Palm Carbon

Methane Mitigation

Biodiversity Seal (including no-deforestation certification in accordance with the EU Deforestation Regulation - EUDR).

In addition, PNS is developing two new methodologies: ARR (Afforestation, Reforestation and Revegetation) and Agricultural Soils as a carbon sink.

Ancestral knowledge held by local communities is a core pillar of the organisation and is structurally integrated into its methodologies, recognising its essential role in ecosystem conservation.

Credit traceability is ensured through blockchain technology, guaranteeing that each credit is unique, transparent, verifiable and traceable throughout its entire life cycle.

PNS has also implemented a financial model designed for project developers: no issuance fees are charged until the carbon credits are sold. Developers only bear the cost of project onboarding and registration on the PNS platform, removing upfront financial barriers and facilitating proper project implementation.

Through this technological, scientific and social approach, PlanetAI Nature Space positions itself as a European benchmark in carbon credit certification, supported by international recognition such as the World Economic Forum for PNS's Quantum Aqua technology to detect groundwater anywhere in the world, and its membership in the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), the technology arm of the UNFCCC.

Contact: PlanetAI Nature Space | +34 611 698 985 | info@planetainature.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/planetai-nature-space-spains-first-carbon-credit-certifier-and-eu-leader-by-volume-of-credits-issued-302660242.html