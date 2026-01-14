Ukraine House Davos 2026: Resilience, Innovation, and Global Partnerships alongside the World Economic Forum

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ukraine House Davos proudly returns for its eighth year as a beacon of unity, resilience, and opportunity alongside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19-22, 2026.

Recognized as the leading platform for Ukraine's voice during the forum, Ukraine House Davos unites global leaders, visionaries, and changemakers to spotlight Ukraine's remarkable journey, one defined by courage, ingenuity, and an unwavering commitment to a brighter future for Europe and the world.

Co-organized by UMAEF, Victor Pinchuk Foundation, and Horizon Capital, Ukraine House Davos 2026 will convene senior government officials, business leaders, investors, policymakers, and media for a dynamic program of high-level discussions and interactive sessions.

As Ukraine approaches the fourth year of Russia's full-scale invasion, the world's attention is fixed on this courageous nation's remarkable resilience, ensuring a just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and its rightful place in Europe, and the boundless opportunities that lie ahead. A platform for vision and action, this year's program is anchored in the belief that Ukraine's frontline experience and innovative spirit are shaping not only the nation's recovery, but also the future of Europe.

From pioneering advancements in technology and energy to forging new economic partnerships, Ukraine House Davos 2026 will showcase a country driving innovation and dynamism amid adversity.

"At this pivotal moment, Ukraine House Davos is honored to present the world with a vision of hope, strength, and partnership," said Ulyana Khromyak, Executive Director of Ukraine House Davos. "Our program will highlight the extraordinary resilience and ingenuity of the Ukrainian people and invite the global community to join us in building a more secure, innovative and prosperous future for all."

Program Highlights Include:

A Shared Vision for a Just and Sustainable Peace in Europe: Exploring the foundations of lasting peace-sovereignty, justice, accountability, and human dignity.

Exploring the foundations of lasting peace-sovereignty, justice, accountability, and human dignity. Europe's Future Energy Powerhouse: Accelerating Ukraine's energy transformation to capitalize on its untapped gas reserves, strong distributed generation potential and vast infrastructure.

Accelerating Ukraine's energy transformation to capitalize on its untapped gas reserves, strong distributed generation potential and vast infrastructure. Tech-Democracy Partnerships: Ukraine's emergence as a global leader in defense innovation, digital warfare, and technology-driven governance.

Ukraine's emergence as a global leader in defense innovation, digital warfare, and technology-driven governance. Partners in Prosperity: Charting a new era of U.S.-Ukraine economic partnership, and unveiling the $1 trillion investment opportunity for post-war reconstruction.

Charting a new era of U.S.-Ukraine economic partnership, and unveiling the $1 trillion investment opportunity for post-war reconstruction. First Out of the Gate: Celebrating Kyivstar's historic IPO on Wall Street as a symbol of investor confidence in Ukraine's future.

Celebrating Kyivstar's historic IPO on Wall Street as a symbol of investor confidence in Ukraine's future. GovTech in Ukraine: Convening digital ministers, tech innovators and policy visionaries to showcase Ukraine's digital leadership and its relevance for modern governance worldwide.

Convening digital ministers, tech innovators and policy visionaries to showcase Ukraine's digital leadership and its relevance for modern governance worldwide. Learning to Stay Strong: Highlighting Ukrainian government and NGO efforts on the education front, fueling Ukraine's resilience and preparing the next generation for success.

Highlighting Ukrainian government and NGO efforts on the education front, fueling Ukraine's resilience and preparing the next generation for success. Business Field Meets Battlefield: Insights from Ukrainian military personnel on how civilian expertise is transforming defense and leadership and bringing insights back from the battlefield.

Insights from Ukrainian military personnel on how civilian expertise is transforming defense and leadership and bringing insights back from the battlefield. Deepening Ukraine-EU Cooperation: Strengthening strategic sectors and supply chains through innovative partnerships that bring enormous benefits to the whole of Europe.

Strengthening strategic sectors and supply chains through innovative partnerships that bring enormous benefits to the whole of Europe. Innovating Aid with Ukraine: Exploring Ukraine's growing impact as a provider of scalable, evidence-based solutions to global issues, from mental health to rehabilitation to veteran care.

Exploring Ukraine's growing impact as a provider of scalable, evidence-based solutions to global issues, from mental health to rehabilitation to veteran care. The Battle Tested Harvest, Screening of 'The Farmer of Kherson' : Contributing to global food security despite farmland being mined, grain siloes bombed and farmers targeted.

Contributing to global food security despite farmland being mined, grain siloes bombed and farmers targeted. Bring Ukraine's Children Home: Shining a spotlight on the plight of abducted children, the nation's quest for justice, and those working tirelessly to return Ukrainian children to their homes.

Shining a spotlight on the plight of abducted children, the nation's quest for justice, and those working tirelessly to return Ukrainian children to their homes. From Resilience to Reconstruction: Leaders in business, economic and investment share their vision for Ukraine's future and key to unlocking its full reconstruction potential.

A complete list of events and registration may be found at www.ukrainehousedavos.com

Ukraine House Organizing Committee is comprised of three women who volunteer their efforts to produce this event: Jaroslawa Johnson, President and CEO, UMAEF; Svitlana Grytsenko, Member of the Board, Victor Pinchuk Foundation; Lenna Koszarny, Founding Partner and CEO, Horizon Capital, and led by Executive Director Ulyana Khromyak.

Ukraine House Davos is made possible due to UMAEF, Victor Pinchuk Foundation and Horizon Capital, and to generous partners, most notably our Gold Partners the Temerty Foundation, Interpipe, Kyivstar, and VISA/PrivatBank; our Panel Partner Kernel; and Networking Partners the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine and Modern-EXPO.

Ukraine House Davos invites all World Economic Forum participants to join us at Promenade 59, Davos, or connect via livestream, to be part of these vital conversations and to witness Ukraine's story of courage, resilience, and renewal.

Ukraine House Davos will open to accredited guests 19 January 2026 at 15:30 CET through 21:00 CET at Promenade 59, Davos, Switzerland.

We invite you to visit our website to register your attendance and to discover more: http://www.ukrainehousedavos.com

