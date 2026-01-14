DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 14-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 64125278 Equity shares (Block Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; (transition) GB00BFCMVS34 -- Listing) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 174500 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 7200 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities Debt and 9000 Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid debt-like XS2183935605 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 1096000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 40000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 59000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities Issuer Name: City of Stockholm Floating Rate Notes due 14/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and 1500000000 bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in debt-like XS3272092563 -- excess thereof up to and including SEK3,000,000) securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 900000000 1?% Index-linked Treasury Gilt 22/09/2035; fully paid debt-like GB00BT7HZZ68 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 62000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities Xtrackers IE Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 23/05/2080; Debt and 25000 fully paid debt-like DE000A2UDH48 -- securities Debt and 325000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 20000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 285000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 20000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 70000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 12800 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 480000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.250% Global Notes due 19/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 50000000 denominations of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS3006188042 -- securities Floating Rate Global Notes due 16/12/2030; fully paid; (Registered on Debt and 35000000 denominations of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS3253235660 -- securities 6.75% Notes due 14/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 10000000000 INR100,000 each) debt-like XS3272208458 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 6986000 Securities due 14/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3222170485 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 6600 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities Debt and 2900 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities Debt and 1924800 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 12500 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 81200 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 35400 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 58100 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities Debt and 639000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 80600 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 5700 WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QB77 -- securities Debt and 17345200 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 42000 WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTF36 -- securities Debt and 2860 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 15900 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 96900 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 101000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 520100 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 116500 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 193900 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities Debt and 103000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 161000 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities Debt and 118500 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 1800 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid debt-like JE00B68GSP26 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 495000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 46000 IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999775 -- securities Debt and 3600 Leverage Shares 2x Netflix ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like IE00BD09ZW40 -- securities Debt and 2000 Leverage Shares 2x NVIDIA ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid debt-like XS2820604853 -- securities Debt and 230000 Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2337090422 -- securities Debt and 35000 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2691006303 -- securities Debt and 195000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 11000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 3000 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 11800 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Debt and 44900 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 538000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 3.717% Reset Green Notes due 14/01/2034; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 1000000000 denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in debt-like XS3258445660 -- excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Notes due 14/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and 200000000 bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3272254304 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 23500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 3300000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00BLRPRK35 -- securities Debt and 128000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819844387 -- securities Debt and 20000 WisdomTree Battery Metals Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2425842106 -- securities Debt and 342000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and 700000 paid debt-like XS2819843736 -- securities Debt and 30000 WisdomTree FTSE 250 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00BBGBF313 -- securities Debt and 200000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

