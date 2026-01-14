Anzeige
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
14.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -3-

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
14-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
14/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 
 
64125278                                        Equity shares 
(Block    Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid;                 (transition)  GB00BFCMVS34 --  
Listing) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
174500    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
7200     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like    IE00B40QP990 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
9000     Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid  debt-like    XS2183935605 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
1096000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
40000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid             debt-like    IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
59000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                    debt-like    IE00B4556L06 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: City of Stockholm 
 
       Floating Rate Notes due 14/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and 
1500000000  bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in   debt-like    XS3272092563 --  
       excess thereof up to and including SEK3,000,000)             securities 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
                                            Debt and 
900000000   1?% Index-linked Treasury Gilt 22/09/2035; fully paid           debt-like    GB00BT7HZZ68 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
62000     Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid  debt-like    DE000A2T0VS9 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Xtrackers IE Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 23/05/2080;   Debt and 
25000     fully paid                                debt-like    DE000A2UDH48 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
325000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid        debt-like    CH0454664001 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
285000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
70000     WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
12800     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
480000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
       4.250% Global Notes due 19/10/2028; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and 
50000000   denominations of GBP1,000 each)                      debt-like    XS3006188042 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Floating Rate Global Notes due 16/12/2030; fully paid; (Registered on   Debt and 
35000000   denominations of GBP1,000 each)                      debt-like    XS3253235660 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       6.75% Notes due 14/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and 
10000000000  INR100,000 each)                             debt-like    XS3272208458 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
6986000    Securities due 14/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3222170485 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                          derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
6600     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B24DK975 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2900     WisdomTree Tin; fully paid                        debt-like    JE00B2QY0H68 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1924800    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
12500     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY328 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
81200     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                            securities

Debt and 
35400     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
58100     WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY211 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
639000    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
80600     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5700     WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00BDD9QB77 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
17345200   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
42000     WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTF36 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2860     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
15900     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
96900     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
101000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
520100    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
116500    WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
193900    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                 debt-like    GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
103000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
161000    WisdomTree Energy; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KYB02 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
118500    WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
1800     WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00B68GSP26 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
495000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like    XS2399367254 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
46000     IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid                 debt-like    XS2852999775 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3600     Leverage Shares 2x Netflix ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    IE00BD09ZW40 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000     Leverage Shares 2x NVIDIA ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid    debt-like    XS2820604853 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
230000    Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid             debt-like    XS2337090422 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
35000     Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid          debt-like    XS2691006303 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
195000    Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid            debt-like    XS2757381400 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
11000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3000     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B588CD74 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
11800     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
44900     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                   debt-like    JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
538000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B1VS3333 --

securities 

Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 
 
       3.717% Reset Green Notes due 14/01/2034; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
1000000000  denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in  debt-like    XS3258445660 --  
       excess thereof)                              securities 

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 
 
       Floating Rate Notes due 14/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and 
200000000   bearer of GBP100,000 each)                        debt-like    XS3272254304 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
23500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00B766LB87 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
3300000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid           debt-like    IE00BLRPRK35 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
128000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid            debt-like    XS2819844387 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     WisdomTree Battery Metals Securities; fully paid             debt-like    XS2425842106 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
342000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully  Debt and 
700000    paid                                   debt-like    XS2819843736 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
30000     WisdomTree FTSE 250 1x Daily Short; fully paid              debt-like    IE00BBGBF313 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
200000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    XS2819843900 --  
                                            securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 414742 
EQS News ID:  2259494 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2259494&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

