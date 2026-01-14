Hong Kong has limited land, and researchers have checked how much of the city can be powered if most of its water reservoirs were to be fully or partially covered with floating PV systems. At best, full coverage can supply more than 15% of the city's total demand, and more than 60% of the residential demand.Researchers from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom have evaluated the deployment of floating PV (FPV) on Hong Kong's water reservoirs. The team has simulated two distinct cases. In one, FPV powers households' demand while also producing and storing hydrogen, which is converted ...

