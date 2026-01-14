Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.: Sedgwick launches new Global Specialty platform

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, announced the launch of its new Sedgwick Global Specialty platform, a forward-looking and dedicated solution designed to handle the largest and most complex losses. The platform represents a major investment to drive growth and attract talent to the company, building on the existing capabilities in marine and energy and expanding other technical and special risks.

Sedgwick's Global Specialty platform represents the company's response to a shift in global claims, client demand, macroeconomic factors such as shifts in commerce, and a commitment to expanding services in London and other leading insurance and re-insurance markets. As part of the launch, Sedgwick will support this new offering with fully onboarded training, comprehensive development programs to support our experts, and continued service excellence to clients, while leveraging the company's global reach and unrivaled infrastructure.

"In a world where risk is evolving faster than ever, Sedgwick is proud to introduce our new Global Specialty platform, a bold, forward-looking platform designed to meet the growing complexity of global claims with unmatched technical expertise and reach," said Paul White, CEO, International, Sedgwick. "This is not just an expansion. It's a strategic transformation with the best in the industry leading the way."

The Global Specialty platform will be centred in London and led by the additions of Damian Ely as Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Hagan as Chief Commercial Officer. Global Specialty will also include hubs in Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Scott Richardson, President of Property of Americas, added: "Our expansion isn't happening in isolation. It reflects a fully aligned, cross-border strategy that unites our teams, markets, and focus to deliver sustainable growth and enhance service for our clients."

Ely brings more than 35 years of leadership and industry experience across international markets to Sedgwick. He has consistently excelled in his career through strategic vision and operational excellence, with a proven track record of building global businesses, operations management and strategic transformation, guiding organizations through periods of growth and change.

Hagan brings over 16 years of leadership and international experience, leading complex organisations through transformation, growth, and strategic change. With a strong background in financial services, Hagan has consistently delivered business performance whilst building resilient future -focused teams

"I am very excited about the huge potential to develop this new platform in the Global Specialty market" said Ely. "Whether it's a containership casualty in Asia or a turbine failure in the Middle East, our market leading experts are ready and prepared to respond."

This launch will be underpinned by the onboarding of over 100 of the world's leading loss adjusters. Among them, David Boghurst will head Global Specialty Marine, driving the expansion of services to include technical expertise and average adjusting. Energy capabilities will also be strengthened, with Hugh Kennaway leading onshore energy and Gary Mawditt spearheading offshore energy.

