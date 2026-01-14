Trident Group: Trident Accelerates European Home Textiles Expansion with Strategic Investments and New Collections

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Group (BSE: 521064), one of India's leading integrated home textile manufacturers, is strengthening its presence in Europe as it showcases its latest collections at Heimtextil 2026, the world's largest trade fair for home and contract textiles, being held in Messe' Frankfurt from January 13-16, 2026. The participation underlines Trident's focus on expanding its European footprint amid improving trade prospects driven by proposed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs between India, the UK and the European Union).

At Heimtextil, Trident is presenting its TG collection, built around the theme 'Visible Invisible', which brings together contemporary design, sustainability and innovation. The showcase highlights how everyday home textiles are shaped by thoughtful design choices, responsible sourcing and advanced manufacturing, aligned with the evolving expectations of European consumers. This year at Heimtextil - sustainability and AI in Home Textile would be in focus.

Commenting on the company's European strategy, Abhishek Gupta, CEO Strategy & Marketing, Trident Group, said, "Europe is a strategic market for our home textiles business. With favorable trade developments on the horizon, we are investing in local leadership and showcasing collections that reflect European preferences for sustainability, quality and design. The global home textiles market is estimated at USD 136-140 billion, with steady growth expected over the coming years. Against this backdrop, Trident is positioning itself to deepen partnerships with European retailers and scale its business responsibly."

To support this expansion, Trident has strengthened its local presence with the appointing of dedicated Directors for Germany and France, enabling closer engagement with customers, faster response times and stronger on-ground relationships across key markets.

Trident's Heimtextil showcase draws inspiration from Indian aesthetics and modern global trends, translating emotions such as comfort, joy and strength into bath and bed linen collections. The TG range features responsibly sourced cotton, performance-led finishes and contemporary colour palettes, and has received encouraging interest from buyers across Germany, France, the UK and other European markets during the fair.

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer.

