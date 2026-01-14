Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: 895780 | ISIN: FI0009005318 | Ticker-Symbol: NRE
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 09:00 Uhr
Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres: Timo Koponen appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release January 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EET

Mr. Timo Koponen (M.Sc. Econ. and Business Administration) has been appointed Nokian Tyres' new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Management team. He will start in the position by April 15th, 2026, and report to President and CEO Paolo Pompei.

Jari Huuhtanen, VP, Group Business Control, will continue in the interim CFO role, until Timo Koponen has started as the new CFO.

Timo Koponen joins Nokian Tyres from Normet, a global mining and tunneling technology company, where he served as CFO and a member of the Leadership Team.

Prior to Normet, he held senior finance and business leadership roles at Lamor Corporation, Wärtsilä, Hackman, and Konecranes.

"I am pleased to welcome Timo Koponen to Nokian Tyres. His extensive experience in finance and operations within publicly listed companies, combined with his leadership in international business and major transformations, will be a valuable asset as we move into the next stages of our development," says Paolo Pompei, President and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

"I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Jari Huuhtanen for his outstanding contribution as interim CFO and his role as a strong partner in our transformation. I look forward to continuing our journey together with Jari as a key leader within Timo's team," Pompei adds.

Timo Koponen's photo and CVs are available at company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/

Further information:?

Elina Lehtinen, Director, External Communications, Tel. +358 10 401 7361
media@nokiantyres.com

IR@nokiantyres.com

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 3,800 people with net sales of EUR 1.3 billion in 2024, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: company.nokiantyres.com, www.nokiantyres.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.