Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres: Timo Koponen appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release January 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EET

Mr. Timo Koponen (M.Sc. Econ. and Business Administration) has been appointed Nokian Tyres' new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Management team. He will start in the position by April 15th, 2026, and report to President and CEO Paolo Pompei.

Jari Huuhtanen, VP, Group Business Control, will continue in the interim CFO role, until Timo Koponen has started as the new CFO.

Timo Koponen joins Nokian Tyres from Normet, a global mining and tunneling technology company, where he served as CFO and a member of the Leadership Team.

Prior to Normet, he held senior finance and business leadership roles at Lamor Corporation, Wärtsilä, Hackman, and Konecranes.

"I am pleased to welcome Timo Koponen to Nokian Tyres. His extensive experience in finance and operations within publicly listed companies, combined with his leadership in international business and major transformations, will be a valuable asset as we move into the next stages of our development," says Paolo Pompei, President and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

"I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Jari Huuhtanen for his outstanding contribution as interim CFO and his role as a strong partner in our transformation. I look forward to continuing our journey together with Jari as a key leader within Timo's team," Pompei adds.

Timo Koponen's photo and CVs are available at company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/



Further information:?

Elina Lehtinen, Director, External Communications, Tel. +358 10 401 7361

media@nokiantyres.com

IR@nokiantyres.com