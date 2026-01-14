Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
Novedo Holding AB: Novedo appoints Magnus Nordgren as interim CFO

Novedo Holding AB (publ) ("Novedo") has decided to appoint Magnus Nordgren as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Group Management Team.

Magnus Nordgren has extensive experience working as CFO in publicly traded and privately held companies. In recent years, he has worked on interim assignments that have included preparatory work for initial public offerings.

"We are delighted to engage Magnus Nordgren, who has solid experience as CFO for growth companies and listed companies", says Per-Johan Dahlgren, President and CEO of Novedo.

Magnus Nordgren will commence his assignment in mid-January and will gradually take over responsibilities from the current CFO, Jonas Söderkvist, who has previously announced his intention to leave the company.

For more information, please contact:
per-johan.dahlgren@novedo.se
Mobil: +46 (0)705 97 06 44

About Novedo
Novedo is a growing European industrial group with approximately SEK 3 billion in annual sales. It comprises regionally market-leading and profitable small and medium-sized B2B companies with a solid and diversified customer base across three segments: Industry, Infrastructure, and Installation & Services. The company employs an active growth strategy to expand through acquisitions and organic growth. For more information, visit www.novedo.se.

This information is information that Novedo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-14 08:00 CET.

