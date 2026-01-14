Jyske Bank: Earnings per share outlook for 2025 raised to c. DKK 85

Jyske Bank expects a net profit of c. DKK 5.4bn in 2025, corresponding to earnings per share of c. DKK 85. Previously, expectations were for a net profit of DKK 4.9bn-5.3bn, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 77-84.

The improved outlook is driven by a broadly based positive development, supported by a high level of activity and favorable financial markets.

Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm) FY

2025 FY

2024 Index

25/24 Q4

2025 Q3

2025 Q2

2025 Q1

2025 Q4

2025 Net interest income 8,842 9,544 93 2,213 2,187 2,204 2,238 2,269 Net fee and commission income 3,039 2,738 111 966 689 658 726 902 Value adjustments 1,376 1,063 129 420 511 263 182 172 Other income 300 180 167 98 33 118 51 12 Income from operating lease (net) 97 168 58 15 19 31 32 31 Core income 13,654 13,693 100 3,712 3,439 3,274 3,229 3,386 Core expenses 6,591 6,402 103 1,859 1,537 1,662 1,533 1,634 Core profit before loan impairment charges 7,063 7,291 97 1,853 1,902 1,612 1,696 1,752 Loan impairment charges 2 21 10 24 25 -113 66 8 Core profit 7,061 7,270 97 1,829 1,877 1,725 1,630 1,744 Investment portfolio earnings 196 -14 - 69 52 7 68 -33 Pre-tax profit before non-recurring items 7,257 7,256 100 1,898 1,929 1,732 1,698 1,711 Non-recurring items, Handelsbanken DK/PFA Bank 0 -91 - 0 0 0 0 -18 Pre-tax profit 7,257 7,165 101 1,898 1,929 1,732 1,698 1,693 Tax 1,843 1,853 99 476 474 451 442 425 Net profit for the period 5,414 5,312 102 1,422 1,455 1,281 1,256 1,268 Interest expense on additional tier 1 capital,

recognised on equity 264 262 101 66 67 66 65 66 Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn) Loans and advances 577.2 567.2 102 577.2 572.9 574.3 566.9 567.2 - of which mortgage loans 377.3 365.8 103 377.3 375.9 372.2 366.7 365.8 - of which bank loans 141.0 144.7 97 141.0 140.4 141.6 144.7 144.7 - of which repo loans 58.9 56.7 104 58.9 56.6 60.5 55.5 56.7 Bonds and shares, etc. 114.7 98.7 116 114.7 114.7 110.8 109.0 98.7 Total assets 777.1 750.2 104 777.1 745.1 766.8 782.3 750.2 Deposits 208.1 198.9 105 208.1 201.3 197.1 198.5 198.9 - of which bank deposits 196.5 190.2 103 196.5 190.5 189.7 191.1 190.2 - of which repo and triparty deposits 11.6 8.7 133 11.6 10.8 7.4 7.4 8.7 Issued bonds at fair value 374.9 362.2 104 374.9 368.9 368.4 368.4 362.2 Issued bonds at amortised cost 65.4 66.6 98 65.4 53.2 64.0 65.9 66.6 Subordinated debt 11.4 7.6 150 11.4 11.4 7.7 7.7 7.6 Holders of AT1 capital 4.9 4.9 100 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 Shareholders' equity 47.4 45.7 104 47.4 46.7 46.0 45.3 45.7

Note: Q4 2025 includes a one-off income related to net interest income of DKK 38m due to tax matters as well as a one-off expense covering up to DKK 200m of expected expenses for the expansion of Bankdata.

Jyske Bank's Annual Report for 2025 is expected to be published on 5 February 2026.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.