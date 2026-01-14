Anzeige
Jyske Bank: Earnings per share outlook for 2025 raised to c. DKK 85

Jyske Bank expects a net profit of c. DKK 5.4bn in 2025, corresponding to earnings per share of c. DKK 85. Previously, expectations were for a net profit of DKK 4.9bn-5.3bn, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 77-84.

The improved outlook is driven by a broadly based positive development, supported by a high level of activity and favorable financial markets.

Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm)FY
2025		FY
2024		Index
25/24		Q4
2025		Q3
2025		Q2
2025		Q1
2025		Q4
2025
Net interest income8,8429,544932,2132,1872,2042,2382,269
Net fee and commission income3,0392,738111966689658726902
Value adjustments1,3761,063129420511263182172
Other income30018016798331185112
Income from operating lease (net)97168581519313231
Core income13,65413,6931003,7123,4393,2743,2293,386
Core expenses6,5916,4021031,8591,5371,6621,5331,634
Core profit before loan impairment charges7,0637,291971,8531,9021,6121,6961,752
Loan impairment charges221102425-113668
Core profit7,0617,270971,8291,8771,7251,6301,744
Investment portfolio earnings196-14- 6952768-33
Pre-tax profit before non-recurring items7,2577,256100 1,8981,9291,7321,6981,711
Non-recurring items, Handelsbanken DK/PFA Bank0-91- 0000-18
Pre-tax profit7,2577,1651011,8981,9291,7321,6981,693
Tax1,8431,85399476474451442425
Net profit for the period5,4145,3121021,4221,4551,2811,2561,268
Interest expense on additional tier 1 capital,
recognised on equity		2642621016667666566
Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn)
Loans and advances577.2567.2102577.2572.9574.3566.9567.2
- of which mortgage loans377.3365.8103377.3375.9372.2366.7365.8
- of which bank loans141.0144.797141.0140.4141.6144.7144.7
- of which repo loans58.956.710458.956.660.555.556.7
Bonds and shares, etc.114.798.7116114.7114.7110.8109.098.7
Total assets777.1750.2104777.1745.1766.8782.3750.2
Deposits208.1198.9105208.1201.3197.1198.5198.9
- of which bank deposits196.5190.2103196.5190.5189.7191.1190.2
- of which repo and triparty deposits11.68.713311.610.87.47.48.7
Issued bonds at fair value374.9362.2104374.9368.9368.4368.4362.2
Issued bonds at amortised cost65.466.69865.453.264.065.966.6
Subordinated debt11.47.615011.411.47.77.77.6
Holders of AT1 capital4.94.91004.94.94.94.94.9
Shareholders' equity47.445.710447.446.746.045.345.7

Note: Q4 2025 includes a one-off income related to net interest income of DKK 38m due to tax matters as well as a one-off expense covering up to DKK 200m of expected expenses for the expansion of Bankdata.

Jyske Bank's Annual Report for 2025 is expected to be published on 5 February 2026.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.


