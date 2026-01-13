Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kan., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter ended November 30, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EST today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tt72ics7 at 5:00 p.m. EST today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EST today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com under "Investor Conference Calls" on the "Shareholders" page.

Park reported net sales of $17,333,000 for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter ended November 30, 2025 compared to $14,408,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter ended December 1, 2024 and $16,381,000 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter ended August 31, 2025. Park's net sales for the nine months ended November 30, 2025 were $49,114,000 compared to $45,087,000 for the nine months ended December 1, 2024. Net earnings for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter were $2,950,000 compared to $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter and $2,404,000 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings were $7,434,000 for the current year's first nine months compared to $4,636,000 for last year's first nine months.

Net earnings before special items for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter were $2,950,000 compared to $1,577,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter and $2,404,000 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings before special items for the nine months ended November 30, 2025 were $7,434,000 compared to $5,450,000 for last fiscal year's first nine months.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter was $4,226,000 compared to $2,415,000 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter and $3,401,000 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the current fiscal year's first nine months was $10,590,000 compared to $8,231,000 for last fiscal year's first nine months.

During the 2026 fiscal year third quarter and first nine months, the Company did not report any special items. During the 2025 fiscal year third quarter, the Company did not report any special items but during the 2025 fiscal year first nine months the Company recorded $1,098,000 of pre-tax charges related to storm damage to the Company's facilities in Newton, Kansas.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter and $0.12 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.15 for the 2026 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.08 for the 2025 fiscal year third quarter and $0.12 for the 2026 fiscal year second quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.37 for the 2026 fiscal year's first nine months compared to $0.23 for the 2025 fiscal year's first nine months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.37 for the 2026 fiscal year's first nine months compared to $0.27 for the 2025 fiscal year's first nine months.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") financial measures, which include a special item, a charge related to storm damage. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company's operating performance, since the Company's on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere- ) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide- ). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as "drones"), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts -unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended

November 30,

2025 December 1,

2024 August 31,

2025 November 30,

2025 December 1,

2024 Sales - 17,333 - 14,408 - 16,381 - 49,114 - 45,087 Net Earnings before Special Items1 - 2,950 - 1,577 - 2,404 - 7,434 - 5,450 Special Item, Net of Tax: Storm Damage Charge - - - - (1,098 - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - - - 284 Net Earnings - 2,950 - 1,577 - 2,404 - 7,434 - 4,636 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 - 0.15 - 0.08 - 0.12 - 0.37 - 0.27 Special Item: Storm Damage Charge - - - - (0.05 - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - - - 0.01 Basic Earnings per Share - 0.15 - 0.08 - 0.12 - 0.37 - 0.23 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 - 0.15 - 0.08 - 0.12 - 0.37 - 0.27 Special Item: Storm Damage Charge - - - - (0.05 - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - - - 0.01 Diluted Earnings per Share - 0.15 - 0.08 - 0.12 - 0.37 - 0.23 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,911 19,982 19,875 19,902 20,150 Diluted 20,095 20,077 19,986 20,016 20,246 1Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.



Condensed comparative balance sheets (in thousands)-

November 30,

2025 March 2,

2025 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities - 63,558 - 68,834 Accounts Receivable, Net 12,143 12,903 Inventories 7,636 7,213 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,287 1,344 Total Current Assets 84,624 90,294 Fixed Assets, Net 21,764 21,650 Operating Right-of-use Assets 269 308 Other Assets 11,442 9,856 Total Assets - 118,099 - 122,108 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable - 3,259 - 2,513 Accrued Liabilities 1,347 1,318 Operating Lease Liability 43 40 Income Taxes Payable 694 5,390 Total Current Liabilities 5,343 9,261 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 285 318 Deferred Income Taxes 5,802 5,304 Other Liabilities 77 71 Total Liabilities 11,507 14,954 Shareholders' Equity 106,592 107,154 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 118,099 - 122,108 Additional information Equity per Share - 5.35 - 5.36



Condensed comparative statements of operations (in thousands - unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended

November 30,

2025 December 1,

2024 August 31,

2025 November 30,

2025 December 1,

2024 Net Sales - 17,333 - 14,408 - 16,381 - 49,114 - 45,087 Cost of Sales 11,430 10,580 11,265 33,377 32,403 Gross Profit 5,903 3,828 5,116 15,737 12,684 % of net sales 34.1 - 26.6 - 31.2 - 32.0 - 28.1 - Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 2,259 1,982 2,271 6,829 6,139 % of net sales 13.0 - 13.8 - 13.9 - 13.9 - 13.6 - Earnings from Operations 3,644 1,846 2,845 8,908 6,545 Storm Damage Charge - - - - (1,098 - Interest and Other Income: 343 290 390 1,088 874 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 3,987 2,136 3,235 9,996 6,321 Income Tax Provision 1,037 559 831 2,562 1,685 Net Earnings - 2,950 - 1,577 - 2,404 - 7,434 - 4,636 % of net sales 17.0 - 10.9 - 14.7 - 15.1 - 10.3 -



Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands - unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 30,

2025 December 1,

2024 August 31,

2025 November 30,

2025 December 1,

2024 GAAP Net Earnings - 2,950 - 1,577 - 2,404 - 7,434 - 4,636 Adjustments: Income Tax Provision 1,037 559 831 2,562 1,685 Interest and Other Income (343 - (290 - (390 - (1,088 - (874 - Depreciation 477 464 455 1,388 1,391 Stock Option Expense 105 105 101 294 295 Special Item: Storm Damage Charge - - - - 1,098 Adjusted EBITDA - 4,226 - 2,415 - 3,401 - 10,590 - 8,231