Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.: Gulf Island Shareholders Vote To Approve Acquisition by IES Holdings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) ("Gulf Island" or the "Company"), a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial, energy and government sectors, today announced that at its special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Special Meeting"), Gulf Island's shareholders approved the acquisition of Gulf Island by IES Holdings, Inc. (the "Merger"). Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement, the parties intend to complete the Merger on January 16, 2026. If the Merger is completed, the Company's common stock will no longer be publicly traded and will be delisted from Nasdaq.

ABOUT GULF ISLAND

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and automation systems, and a provider of specialty services, including engineering, project management, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, cleaning and environmental, and technical field services to the industrial, energy and government sectors. The Company's customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; EPC companies; and federal, state and local governments. The Company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana and Houston, Texas.

