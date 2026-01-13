INTURAI VENTURES CORP.: Inturai Ventures Provides Corporate Update

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG)

[email protected]

Highlights

U.S. OTC trading code has changed to URAIF, reflecting the Company's corporate rebrand and aligning its U.S. market presence with its global identity.

The company's shares are now listed and tradable on Trade Republic in Germany, one of Europe's largest and fastest-growing retail investment platforms.

The company is actively evaluating opportunities to accelerate its North American military and defence strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG) is pleased to confirm that its U.S. OTCQB Venture Market trading code has changed to URAIF, reflecting the Company's corporate rebrand and aligning its U.S. market presence with its global identity. The ticker change is now effective and applies to all U.S. over-the-counter market trading.

The OTCQB listing is expected to enhance visibility, liquidity and accessibility for U.S.-based investors trading in U.S. dollars during U.S. market hours. The OTCQB listing operates in parallel with the Company's primary Canadian listing, with no capital raising associated with the move.

Importantly, the OTCQB quotation is expected to impose no additional material compliance or reporting requirements. As a foreign issuer, Inturai Ventures Corp will continue to meet its existing primary market disclosure obligations, which satisfy OTC market requirements under established foreign issuer exemptions. The Company's primary listing and regulatory framework remain unchanged.

Management views the OTCQB ticker update to URAIF as timely which supports increasing engagement from North American investors and stakeholders. Aligning the Company's name, ticker, and U.S. trading platform strengthens clarity in the market and positions Inturai Ventures Corp. for broader participation as U.S. awareness and interest continue to build.

In parallel with its U.S. market initiatives, Inturai Ventures Corp. confirms that its shares are now listed and tradable on Trade Republic https://traderepublic.com/en-de in Germany, one of Europe's largest and fastest-growing retail investment platforms. This inclusion provides streamlined access for German and broader European investors, further expanding the Company's international reach and improving ease of participation across major capital markets. The availability of Inturai Ventures Corp shares on Trade Republic complements the Company's existing listings and supports its strategy to broaden global investor access through trusted, high-volume trading platforms.

In addition, the Company is actively evaluating opportunities to accelerate its North American military and defence strategy, building on increasing inbound interest from U.S. based defence, government and allied industry stakeholders. This evaluation includes potential team expansion, partnerships, pilot programs and commercial pathways to support faster adoption of the Company's technology in military and national security use cases. Any such acceleration would be pursued in a disciplined manner, consistent with Inturai Ventures Corp's strategic objectives, with updates to be provided as appropriate.

The Company has engaged Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH, an arms-length media firm, ("Plutus"), to provide online marketing content for the Company for marketing activities to design and implement an advertisement-based investor awareness campaign focused on the European investment market. The agreement commences on January 19th 2026 and ends on April 19th 2026. The Company has paid Plutus a set-up fee of Euro12,500 with a total amount of Euro25,000 per month for these services. Compensation payable to Plutus does not include any securities of the Company.

Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH can be contacted at Buchstrasse 13, Bremen 28195, Germany or care of Marco Messina, Managing Director, via email [email protected].

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.