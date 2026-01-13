Health In Tech Announces Zain Hasan as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Revenue Growth and Scale Distribution

STUART, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, Inc. ("Health In Tech") (Nasdaq: HIT), an AI-enabled InsurTech platform company, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Zain Hasan as Chief Growth Officer.

Mr. Hasan joined Health In Tech in September 2025 and has played a key role in advancing the Company's go-to-market execution, distribution expansion, and enterprise growth initiatives.

In his new role as Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Hasan will lead Health In Tech's company-wide growth strategy, with responsibility for revenue generation and performance across sales, distributions, partnerships, and revenue operations.

"Health In Tech is entering what we believe will be a high-growth phase that demands disciplined execution across sales and marketing. Our AI-powered platform is free to use, offers more than 100 customized healthcare plan designs, and is bundled with AI-driven underwriting for carriers that enables brokers to generate bindable stop loss healthcare plan quotes within minutes for the employer," said Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health In Tech. "Since joining the Company, Zain has brought an entrepreneurial mindset, data-driven rigor, and a strong operating cadence to our growth strategy. His appointment as Chief Growth Officer strengthens our ability to consistently deliver innovative new programs, such as our large-employer offering and our three-year rate stabilization program, and deepen strategic collaborations with broker agencies, third-party administrators, and carriers."

With more than 15 years of experience in the employee benefits and insurance industry, Mr. Hasan is a five-time founder and former Chief Executive Officer who has successfully built and exited multiple companies. He brings a proven background in scaling revenue, leading both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, executing strategic acquisitions, and driving disciplined value creation. His experience building high-performing teams and expanding enterprise value aligns with Health In Tech's long-term growth strategy and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an InsurTech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

