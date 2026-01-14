Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Fire Truck Market Forecast: $15.74Bn by 2031 Led by Battery-electric Units Growing at 7.71% CAGR, says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the fire truck market size is on a steady growth trajectory, expanding from USD 10.17 billion in 2025 to USD 10.94 billion in 2026, and is forecasted to attain USD 15.74 billion by 2031. This fire truck market forecast reflects a 7.56% CAGR during 2026-2031. Replacement of aging fleets, rising investment in electric fire apparatus, and the growing threat of wildfires are key factors shaping the fire truck industry, even as order lead times stretch between 18 and 33 months. Higher vehicle prices are increasingly being absorbed as advanced safety systems and performance upgrades become standard across the fire truck industry, while battery-electric fire trucks are moving beyond pilot programs in North America and Europe, supported by emissions mandates and lower operating costs. At the same time, more frequent large-scale wildfire events are accelerating demand for specialized wildland vehicles, influencing procurement priorities and overall fire truck market trends across major regions.

Key Drivers Influencing Fire Truck Market Trends

Growing intensity and increasing occurrence of wildfires

Wildfire activity in the United States is becoming more destructive even as the number of individual incidents fluctuates, pushing fire agencies to invest in heavier and more capable response vehicles. Larger, fast-moving fires are increasing demand for advanced Wildland-Urban Interface engines equipped to operate continuously during active response. At the same time, targeted federal and state funding for wildfire preparedness is helping sustain procurement levels, independent of local budget pressures. With fire seasons now extending across most of the year, departments are shifting toward continuous operational readiness, driving higher utilization of specialized fire apparatus.

Significant upfront investment required for next-generation vehicles

Electric fire pumpers carry a significantly higher purchase price than conventional diesel models, creating an entry barrier for smaller and volunteer fire departments. Although lower fuel and maintenance expenses improve long-term economics, limited access to funding continues to slow adoption outside major urban centres. Public grants help ease the burden in select markets, but uneven financing support and slower cost reductions in battery systems are moderating near-term growth in parts of the fire truck industry, particularly in developing regions, impacting overall fire truck market share expansion.

Regional Market Overview

North America continues to lead the fire truck market, supported by well-established emergency response budgets and early adoption of advanced vehicle technologies. The region remains a frontrunner in electric fire truck deployment, often setting benchmarks for global adoption. In addition, sustained federal infrastructure initiatives are helping agencies replace aging fleets, ensuring stable demand and reinforcing the region's dominant fire truck market share.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth engine as cities across the region expand fire protection capacity alongside rapid urbanization. Governments are investing in new fire stations and modern vehicles designed for dense, high-rise environments, while procurement policies are encouraging collaboration between global manufacturers and local suppliers. Rising interest in electric commercial vehicles is also shaping long-term fire truck market trends, laying the foundation for future adoption of low-emission fire apparatus as charging infrastructure develops.

Segmentation Insights

By Type

Pumpers

Tankers

Aerial / Platform Trucks

Multi-Tasking Modular Trucks

Wildland Fire Trucks

Airport Crash Tender (ARFF)

By Application

Residential & Commercial

Industrial & Manufacturing

Airports

Military

Wildland & Forestry

By Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid

Battery Electric

Fuel-Cell Electric

By End User

Municipal Fire Departments

Airport Authorities

Industrial Facility Brigades

Defence & Military

Contract & Private Fire Services

Companies Profiled in Fire Truck Industry

Rosenbauer International AG

Oshkosh Corporation (Pierce)

REV Group

Morita Holdings Corporation

Magirus GmbH

W.S. Darley & Co.

KME (Kovatch Mobile Equipment)

Sutphen Corporation

Gimaex GmbH

Albert Ziegler GmbH

Bronto Skylift Oy

NAFFCO

Emergency One UK Ltd

Weihai Guangtai

Iturri Group

Zhongtian Heavy Industry

Sides S.A.

BAI Brescia Antincendi International

Fouts Bros Fire Equipment

Alexis Fire Equipment

