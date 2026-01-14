French company Dal'Alu has developed a high-capacity aluminum gutter designed to efficiently collect and channel rainwater from large roofs and solar panels. Its on-site profiling, modular components, and durable construction reportedly ensure rapid installation, long-term performance, and compliance with current building standards.From pv magazine France The rapid growth of rooftop photovoltaic installations is profoundly changing the management of rainwater. By waterproofing and channeling surfaces, solar panels accelerate water runoff and increase its intensity. This creates a need for specialized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...