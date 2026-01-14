Abacus Group LLC: Abacus Group Opens Abu Dhabi Office to Extend UAE Presence

New ADGM hub extends company's footprint in the UAE, bringing Abacus closer to clients across the Middle East

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, a leading IT Managed Services Provider ("MSP") and Managed Security Services Provider ("MSSP") to highly regulated industries globally, has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi, further strengthening its presence in the Middle East.

The launch closely follows Abacus's recent expansion into Dubai, marking the second phase of its strategic growth plans in the UAE. Together, the two offices enable Abacus to support the full breadth of the country's financial services ecosystem and reflect its long-term commitment to ensuring that firms across the UAE and broader region have direct access to specialist, locally delivered IT and cybersecurity expertise.

The new office is situated within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), one of the world's leading and fastest-growing international financial centres. With its robust regulatory framework, direct application of English common law jurisdiction, and rapidly expanding community of global asset managers and financial institutions, ADGM has become a premier destination for businesses seeking a secure and sophisticated environment in which to operate.

The expansion of Abacus is driven by the region's proven success and continued growth in demand, which is attracting both emerging managers and established global entities to expand into the UAE. The UAE's world-leading regulatory framework provides a strong foundation for regulated entities in particular. Importantly, Abacus will continue its close collaboration with regulators, and the sharing of valuable threat intelligence will be boosted by the company's advanced global cybersecurity capabilities including incident response and red teaming.

Tom Cole, Managing Director of EMEA at Abacus Group, said: "Opening in Abu Dhabi is the natural next step in Abacus's strategic expansion across the UAE. The city has established itself as a major international hub for asset managers and the wider financial services sector, offering unparalleled access to capital, a supportive regulatory environment and a rich talent pool. Abacus can add significant value here by providing the IT and cybersecurity capabilities firms need, strengthened by the local expertise and on-the-ground support they expect."

From its ADGM office, Abacus will deliver its full suite of managed IT, multi-cloud and cybersecurity services - including the market-leading abacusFlex solution, specialised emergency response and red team offerings - helping firms meet ADGM regulations and build proactive cybersecurity defences against evolving threats.

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a global managed IT and cybersecurity service provider specializing in the unique needs of highly regulated industries. With deep expertise in multi-cloud, compliance and IT-as-a-Service solutions, Abacus Group enables firms to operate securely, efficiently, and at scale.

The innovative and award-winning multi-cloud abacusFlex platform delivers all technology and security needs as a service, empowering clients to meet evolving cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure requirements.

Abacus Group supports clients across global regulated markets, with dual headquarters in New York and London. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world's largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi's financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as the 'Capital of Capital' and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

