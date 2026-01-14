TOKYO, Jan 14, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announces that Mitsubishi Motors Sales of Canada (MMSCAN), Mitsubishi Motors' subsidiary in Canada, will begin sales of the significantly updated Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle crossover SUV (hereafter, Outlander PHEV) in Canada starting March.As an established leader in the PHEV segment, the Outlander PHEV is Mitsubishi Motors' flagship model, bringing together the best of the brand's electrification and all-wheel control technologies. The electrified SUV embodies the concept of operating as an EV for daily use and a hybrid for long trips. It offers quiet, smooth yet powerful acceleration unique to electrified vehicles, along with safe, secure, and confident performance in various weather and road conditions.Compared to the previous model, the updated Outlander PHEV features a battery capacity increased by approximately 13 percent to 22.7 kilowatt-hours, extending its EV driving range by 18 percent to 72 kilometers(2). Selected refinements to the interior and exterior designs enhance overall quality, and the premium audio system jointly developed with Yamaha Corporation is now standard across all trims. In addition, optimized suspension and newly adopted tires further improve ride comfort and stability.With high customer interest in electrified vehicles and strong demand for 4WDs that enable safe driving in severe winter conditions in Canada, the Outlander PHEV has earned high acclaim for its safe, secure and smooth driving performance underpinned by its twin-motor 4WD and Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC). As a result, Canada records the largest sales volume among all markets where the Outlander PHEV is sold,(3) and the model has now become the country's best-selling PHEV in its category for three consecutive years(4).The Outlander PHEV was launched in Japan in 2013 as the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV, and has since been sold in more than 60 countries, with cumulative global sales reaching approximately 430,000 units(5). Looking ahead, Mitsubishi Motors plans to introduce the updated model sequentially to other markets including the United States, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and Chile within fiscal year 2026(6).1. Kenichi Kawaji, president and CEO of MMSCAN2. According to Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) official ratings3. Based on 2025 in-house results.4. Desrosiers Automotive Consultants Alternative Propulsion Report for December 20255. As of the end of November 2025, based on in-house research.6. Fiscal 2026 is from April 2026 to March 2027.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.