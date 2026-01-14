ZENWORK INC: Form 990 Reminder for Tax-Exempt Organizations as the Upcoming January 15 Deadline Approaches

Don't let the January 15th deadline stress you out! File Form 990 series, including amendments, and meet IRS requirements with Tax1099.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / With the January 15, 2026 deadline approaching, Tax1099 is reminding tax-exempt organizations of the requirement to file Form 990 series returns on time to remain compliant with IRS regulations.

Submitting Form 990 on time helps organizations avoid losing their tax-exempt status. An organization can also get penalized if the form is not completed on time.

Form 990 Deadline: Which Nonprofits Must File by January 15, 2026?

Fiscal-Year Filers (Organizations with a September-August Fiscal Year)

Tax-exempt organizations operating on a fiscal year that starts on September 1, 2024, and ends on August 31, 2025, must file their Form 990 by January 15, 2026.

Extended Filers (Organizations Filing Under an Extension)

Organizations that have requested an extension using Form 8868 on July 15, 2025, also need to submit their completed Form 990 by January 15, 2026.

To support nonprofit organizations during this filing period, Tax1099 has expanded its IRS-authorized eFile platform to include Form 990 series filings, allowing nonprofits to securely prepare, validate, and submit required returns, including amended filings, through a streamlined digital process.

What's At Stake?

Timely, accurate Form 990 filings reinforce nonprofit credibility and transparency by showing the IRS how funds are used and whether they support the organization's mission. As a public document, Form 990 also gives donors, grant makers, and other stakeholders clear insight into an organization's financial health, leadership, and programs.

Failing to file Form 990 by the required deadline exposes nonprofits to avoidable compliance risks and IRS penalties, and missing filings for three consecutive years can trigger automatic revocation of tax-exempt status. Consistently filing on time also signals strong financial stewardship and organizational accountability.

Tips for a Smooth 990 Filing Process

In order to avoid any last-minute filing stress and reduce their risk of errors, tax-exempt organizations are encouraged to plan ahead and use an IRS-authorized e-filing platform like Tax1099.

"Filing delays usually happen because organizations underestimate the time and coordination involved," said Ed Pratt, COO & co-founder of Tax1099. "Tax1099 helps nonprofits stay ahead of deadlines with tools like automated deadline alerts, error checks before submission, secure document storage, and confirmation that filings have been accepted by the IRS."

Tax1099 offers an IRS-authorized e-filing platform for the full Form 990 series, including Forms 990, 990-EZ, 990-N, 990-PF, and Form 990-T . The platform provides step-by-step, guided filing to help organizations complete required sections and select the correct form based on their filing requirements.

Built-in data validation, including TIN checks and error checks, helps identify missing or incorrect information before submission. The platform also offers real-time updates on filing status and corrections. If a return is rejected, corrections can be made and retransmitted without additional filing fees.

Additional features such as secure document storage, automated deadline reminders, and multi-user access help organizations stay organized and prepared. Together, these features help tax-exempt organizations file with confidence and maintain compliance while meeting deadlines with less effort.

