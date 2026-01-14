Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
14.01.2026 11:06 Uhr
AiSentr Appoints Phil Fitzgerald as Chief Revenue Officer

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AiSentr, a London-based no-code, agentic software platform built to drive operational efficiency and productivity at scale, today announced the appointment of Phil Fitzgerald as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

AiSentr appoints Phil Fitzgerald as Chief Revenue Officer

Phil Fitzgerald brings over 30 years of experience scaling commercial operations across SMB, mid-market, and enterprise segments. Over his career, he has built and led revenue teams from inception to more than £100 million in direct and indirect revenue, spanning both partner-led and direct sales models.

Most recently, Phil Fitzgerald served as Co-Founder (UK) at SoftwareOne, where he played a key role in establishing and scaling the business. After departing in 2021, he rejoined the company in 2022 as Sales Lead for EMEA and NORAM, overseeing regional revenue growth and go-to-market execution. He has also held management roles at Softcat and Bytes Software Solutions.

In his role as CRO, Phil will be responsible for defining and executing Aisentr's commercial growth strategy, with a focus on accelerating revenue, strengthening go-to-market execution, and building scalable revenue operations to support long-term growth.

"Bringing Phil on board is a defining step in our journey," said Mike Fitzgerald, CEO at AiSentr. "Phil has a strong track record in building revenue engines from zero to tens of millions, he knows how to scale sales across regions, and how to align teams to a clear commercial vision, he will be critical as we move from early momentum to sustained, global growth."

"I'm thrilled to join AiSentr at such an important point in its journey," said Phil Fitzgerald. "The opportunity to join such a dynamic team and build a scalable commercial engine capable of driving so many benefits for organisations, while spearheading the company's next phase of growth is incredibly compelling. I'm excited to get started."

The appointment supports AiSentr's continued focus on market expansion beyond the UK to the US, Wider EMEA and Asia Pacific in the first half of 2026.

About AiSentr

Aisentr develops no-code AI agents that enable organisations to supplement their teams with digital workers designed to handle repetitive, manual tasks. By automating routine processes and addressing specific business challenges, Aisentr helps teams streamline workflows, reduce manual effort, and accelerate outcomes across core operations.

For more information, visit https://aisentr.com

Contact Information

Mona Teo-Rubinsztajn
mona@aisentr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860615/Phil.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aisentr-appoints-phil-fitzgerald-as-chief-revenue-officer-302660153.html

