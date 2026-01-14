Less paperwork, more funding: Bizcap UK lifts low-doc loan cap to £300k

Increased lending limit reflects Bizcap's commitment to simplifying SME finance, with low-doc loans now available up to £300,000

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizcap has lifted its low-doc business loan limit to £300,000, giving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK access to larger amounts of funding with minimal paperwork and fast approval times.

The increased limit enables businesses to secure up to £300,000 quickly and flexibly, without the heavy documentation requirements often imposed by traditional lenders. Low-doc loans are designed for growing businesses that need funding fast and may not have extensive financial records on hand.

A low-doc loan (short for low-documentation loan) is a business loan that requires minimal paperwork. Rather than relying on years of financial statements and tax returns, low-doc lenders like Bizcap assess a business' cash flow and revenue, allowing for quicker decisions and greater flexibility.

Bizcap's low-doc loans offer several key advantages for SMEs, including minimal paperwork with no endless financial statements or tax returns, fast approvals with decisions in as little as three hours, and flexible eligibility for businesses with imperfect credit histories. This higher approval rate is driven by Bizcap's open-minded lending approach.

Albert Gahfi, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Bizcap Global, said the expanded limit marks another step forward in Bizcap's rapid UK expansion and reinforces the company's focus on delivering fast, flexible funding solutions that align with the realities faced by SMEs.

"Lifting our low-doc loan limit to £300,000 is a direct response to what we're hearing from the SME market," said Gahfi.

"Businesses want speed, flexibility and fewer barriers to access funding. This change means we can back more UK businesses with the capital they need to grow, without slowing them down with unnecessary paperwork."

Bizcap UK Partner Sasha Berg said the move comes at a time when many traditional lenders are making it harder for SMEs to access finance by increasing documentation requirements and tightening eligibility criteria. He said Bizcap is taking a different approach by simplifying the lending process and prioritising accessibility.

"With many traditional lenders requesting more paperwork and introducing more hurdles for SMEs, Bizcap is deliberately making funding easier and more flexible. This ensures business owners can get the funding they need, when they need it, without delays or excessive documentation," said Berg.

Rhys Cunnah, Chief Commercial Officer at Bizcap UK, said the increased low-doc limit will also deliver tangible benefits for Bizcap's broker and partner network. He noted that the change will help brokers facilitate funding more efficiently for their SME clients.

"Our brokers and partners play a critical role in supporting UK SMEs, and this decision is designed with them in mind," said Cunnah.

"By lifting the low-doc limit to £300,000, we're making it even easier for brokers to place deals quickly and confidently, helping them deliver fast, flexible funding solutions to their clients more efficiently than ever before."

With the expanded low-doc offering, Bizcap UK continues to strengthen its position as a leading alternative lender for SMEs seeking speed, flexibility and higher approval rates. The increased limit underscores Bizcap's commitment to listening to the market and evolving its products to better support business growth across the UK.

