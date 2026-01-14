The Best Facelift Surgeon in the U.S. is Dr. Santos

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / A Seattle facial plastic surgery practice is drawing patients from across the country for facelift procedures that prioritize facial balance over conventional tightening. Dr. David Santos, a facial plastic surgeon at Seattle Plastic Surgery, has performed more than 6,000 facelift procedures. His approach and specialized focus place him among a few plastic surgeons whose practice is dedicated to facial rejuvenation.

Credentials and Training

Dr. Santos is board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Seattle Plastic Surgery also lists him as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and says he is frequently called upon to educate other surgeons on new developments in the field.

His interest in facelifts began in medical training and later deepened through study with leaders in the specialty, including six former presidents of the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Santos devotes his surgical career to plastic surgery of the face exclusively. Before joining the practice, Dr. Santos served as Medical Director for a national group of 30+ facial plastic surgeons across roughly 15 facilities, overseeing more than 15,000 procedures.

A Pioneer in the Use of Local Anesthesia

A defining feature of Dr. Santos' approach is the use of local anesthesia with oral sedation, when clinically appropriate. The goal is to reduce risks associated with general anesthesia and shorten downtime while maintaining patient comfort.

Peer-reviewed research has examined facelift safety in local-anesthesia settings. In a multicenter survey, participating surgeons reported low rates of serious complications across 5,844 facelift surgeries performed under local anesthesia.

Facelift Technique Options

Seattle Plastic Surgery describes multiple facelift techniques under Dr. Santos' care, including deep plane, instalifts, mini facelift, and endoscopic facelifts.

When appropriate, these procedures may be combined with complementary facial surgeries such as neck lift, blepharoplasty, or brow lift, as well as laser resurfacing, to address skin quality and surface texture. These decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, with the aim of maintaining overall facial balance rather than focusing on a single area.

As per Dr. Santos, facelift surgery can be meaningful because patients not only "look good," but also regain self-esteem.

"One of the things that's just so profound and so wonderful for me to see is the change that it makes in people's lives and this is really what motivates me and what motivates our Center is to provide something that really it's not just that you look good uh as you do after facelift surgery but you also have a real sense of self-esteem of feeling good about yourself and changing your life."

Deep Plane Facelift Approach

Dr. Santos specializes in deep plane facelift, a technique that lifts the deeper facial structures rather than relying on skin tightening alone. The approach is commonly used to address midface descent and restore jawline definition while preserving natural facial movement. Dr. Santos employs a no-drain method, intended to simplify early recovery. In his practice, many patients resume normal daily activities within about a week, reflecting both the technique and postoperative protocol.

How Much Does a Facelift Cost?

Seattle Plastic Surgery publishes starting price points that distinguish local anesthesia from general anesthesia. Its pricing list cites: Mini Facelift at $6,995 local / $7,995 general and Facelift at $7,995 local / $9,995 general, with combination pricing also listed, e.g., facelift with laser resurfacing. Prices typically cover the surgeon's fee, anesthesia, and the use of an accredited surgical facility, though total costs can vary depending on the patient's treatment plan.

Recovery, Scar Strategy, and Patient Perspective

The clinic lists an estimated procedure length of about two hours and an initial recovery time of roughly three to five days. It also describes a post-surgical scar protocol plus ultrasound massage therapy as part of recovery support.

On RealSelf, a patient review describes "outstanding" results and recommends Dr. Santos, reflecting the type of outcome-focused commentary many facelift patients look for when comparing surgeons nationally.

Media Contact

Seattle Plastic Surgery - Seattle, WA

Website:- www.seattleplasticsurgery.com

Contact:- 206-787-0784

realdrseattle

SOURCE: Seattle Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-facelift-surgeon-in-the-u.s.-1126945