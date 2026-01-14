The Best Plastic Surgeon in Seattle Is Dr. Javad Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / In a city known for advanced healthcare and competitive medical standards, patients seeking plastic surgery often rely on measurable indicators. Board certification, hospital affiliations, surgical volume, procedural specialization, and documented innovation consistently rank among the factors depending on decision-making. When these criteria are evaluated across publicly available data, reported clinical outcomes, and peer-recognized milestones, one name frequently emerges in discussions about surgical excellence: Dr. Javad Sajan, a triple board-certified cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon.

Key Factors That Set Dr. Javad Sajan Apart

With a surgical volume exceeding 4,000 plastic surgeries, Dr. Sajan is recognized nationally for industry honors and mainstream media coverage. He has been awarded as "Top 10 Best Plastic Surgeons" by the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons and has been featured in national publications, including Cosmopolitan, Insider, and National Enquirer. He also contributes expert commentary to U.S. publications on topics related to plastic surgery, patient safety, and evolving surgical techniques. Dr. Sajan's experience is often cited by patients when comparing technical depth and procedural specialization among Seattle surgeons.

A Practice Defined by Advanced Body Contouring

A defining aspect of Dr. Sajan's clinical practice is his focus on advanced body-contouring procedures, particularly high-definition liposuction. He is known for using ultrasound-assisted fat-emulsification technologies, such as VASER liposuction, which allow selective fat removal while supporting skin retraction in appropriately selected patients. These techniques require specialized training and significant investment in equipment, which limits widespread adoption. As a result, patients researching surgeons with experience in complex body sculpting frequently encounter Dr. Sajan's work during comparative evaluations.



In addition to body contouring, Dr. Sajan's practice also includes mommy makeover as well as facial-focused aesthetic surgery, with procedures aimed at structural refinement and balance; an area patients often evaluate alongside body contouring when seeking comprehensive cosmetic planning.

Scarless Breast Augmentation Techniques

Among Dr. Sajan's most widely discussed contributions is his approach to scarless breast augmentation. He has developed techniques that allow breast implant placement through concealed access points such as the armpit (transaxillary) or the navel (transumbilical/TUBA). By avoiding direct incisions on the breast itself, this approach addresses one of the most commonly cited concerns among patients undergoing breast augmentation, for both cisgender and transgender individuals (MTF top surgery).

Gender-Affirming Surgery as a Core Clinical Focus

Another factor that distinguishes Dr. Sajan's work is the integration of gender-affirming surgery as a core area of practice rather than a limited service offering. His surgical scope includes female-to-male top surgery, male-to-female breast augmentation, facial feminization, and body feminization procedures. These operations prioritize anatomical restructuring and proportional balance rather than surface-level cosmetic enhancement alone.

His approach to gender-affirming care has drawn attention for several technical and evaluative considerations. These include nipple restoration techniques following chest surgery, nerve-preservation methods to maintain sensation, and a no-BMI limits (for select patients) that evaluates patients based on overall health, surgical risk, and anatomical factors rather than fixed numerical thresholds. Surgical candidacy is determined through individualized clinical assessment and detailed operative planning.

Achieving the Nation's First Combined Feminization Surgery

Dr. Sajan has also been credited with performing the nation's first facial feminization surgery combined with a hair transplant in a single operative session. These procedures are typically staged months apart due to their complexity. In this case, the surgery included frontal bone reduction, orbital bone reduction, frontal sinus setback, jaw reduction, rhinoplasty, lip lift, tracheal shave, facelift, and a 1,000-graft hair transplant to feminize the hairline. By completing these steps together, the approach eliminated the need for a second surgery while streamlining the recovery process.

Pro Bono FTM Top Surgery Initiatives

Beyond clinical procedures, Dr. Sajan has been publicly associated with pro bono surgical initiatives designed to expand access to gender-affirming care. Such programs remain uncommon in aesthetic surgery due to operating room costs, staffing requirements, and postoperative care demands. Their inclusion has placed his work within broader discussions about access and equity in specialized surgical care.

Public Education and Advocacy in Gender-Affirming Care

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Javad Sajan has played a visible role in public education on healthcare access. Through long-form educational content, including his Plastic Surgeon Podcast and a documentary-style video series produced under the name of realdrseattle TV, he has shared patient experiences and provided explanatory coverage of gender-affirming surgical procedures. These platforms focus on clarifying clinical processes, surgical considerations, and patient decision-making for broader audiences.

