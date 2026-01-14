Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristan Straub as the President and Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation (CILGC).

A member of Henvey Inlet and French River No. 13 First Nation, Mr. Straub is a highly accomplished executive and recognized industry leader with more than 25 years of experience in the global mining sector. His career spans mineral exploration, mining and metallurgical operations, and senior executive leadership, with a strong track record of delivering complex projects in partnership with Indigenous communities.

Most recently, Mr. Straub served as Chief Executive Officer of Wyloo Canada. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Glencore, including Vice President of Exploration for Glencore Nickel, President of Koniambo Nickel SAS in New Caledonia, and Vice President of Glencore's Raglan Mine in Nunavik. At Raglan, he worked closely with Inuit partners and served as a member of the Raglan Committee, supporting collaborative governance and long-term community benefit. He has also served on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Mining Association of Canada.

He holds an Honours B.Sc in Geology and was awarded an Honourary Doctorate of Laws from Laurentian University in 2025 in recognition of his significant contributions to the global mining industry.

"It is an honour to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation," said Kristan Straub. "CILGC plays a critical role in dismantling barriers to Indigenous participation in major economic projects. By enabling Indigenous ownership and partnership, CILGC advances reconciliation in a practical and lasting way. I look forward to working with Indigenous communities, lenders, industry, and government to support Indigenous-led investment, economic inclusion, and shared prosperity."

"Kristan brings deep executive leadership, operational expertise, and a strong understanding of major project risk," said Michael Bonshor, Chair of the Board of Directors of CILGC. "His experience working alongside Indigenous partners, combined with his credibility in capital-intensive industries, will be instrumental as CILGC continues to deliver its mandate across Canada."

"The appointment of CILGC's inaugural President and Chief Executive Officer is a significant milestone in the delivery of the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program," said Elizabeth Wademan, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDEV. "Kristan is an exceptional leader with the experience, judgment, and credibility needed at this critical moment. His deep expertise and long-standing work with Indigenous partners uniquely position him to lead CILGC as it scales delivery and translates an important national commitment into real economic outcomes."

Quick Facts

Canada Indigenous Loan Guarantee Corporation (CILGC) is a federal Crown corporation mandated to support Indigenous economic participation by providing loan guarantees that enable Indigenous ownership in major projects, while safeguarding public interest through robust governance and risk management.

CILGC is a subsidiary of Canada Development Investment Corporation and is governed by an independent Board of Directors.

Through government-backed loan guarantees, the $10-billion Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program managed by CILGC reduces financial risks for lenders and Indigenous investors, promoting increased Indigenous ownership in viable, revenue-generating major projects.

To date, CILGC has issued a $400-million loan guarantee, the largest in Canadian history, covering $400 million of a $736-million investment by 38 First Nations in British Columbia for a 12.5% stake in Enbridge's Westcoast pipeline system. It has also reviewed tens of applications and conducted over 275 meetings as part of its outreach efforts until now.

Due to the Indian Act and the legacy of colonialism, there are significant challenges in securing capital and leveraging assets. These financial barriers limit Indigenous participation in projects that could generate long term economic benefits for Indigenous Peoples.

This appointment is effective as of January 13, 2026, and is the result of a rigorous national search and competitive process undertaken by the independent CILGC Board.

To learn more about the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program: www.cilgc-cgpac.ca

