Partners Capital, a leading global investment firm with over $70B of assets under management* on behalf of endowments, foundations, family offices, and high net worth individuals, is delighted to announce seven promotions into its senior leadership team including three Partners and four Managing Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114766387/en/

Leadership Promotions

New Partners

John Beil, Sam Hufton, and Emmanuel Pitsilis have been promoted to Partner.

Johnjoined Partners Capital in 2022 to lead the firm's Private Equity and Real Estate strategy. Prior to Partners Capital, John was Managing Director of Private Equity at the University of California Investment Office. He has more than 20 years of experience across the investment space, including roles at IFC Asset Management Company, International Finance Corporation, and Citigroup. John is based in the San Francisco office.

Sam joined the firm in 2009 in the London office, before relocating to Boston. He is a senior member of the Client CIO team, partnering with several of the firm's private and institutional clients in North America. Sam is based in the Boston office.

Emmanuel joined Partners Capital in 2021 to co-lead the Asia Pacific business. In 2025, Emmanuel was named Global Head of Partners Capital Alternative Asset Management (PCCAM), the firm's alternative investment solutions for financial institutions and their clients. Emmanuel has close to 35 years of experience in scaling financial services and technology businesses as an entrepreneur and senior partner at McKinsey Co. Emmanuel is based in the Singapore office.

New Managing Directors

These Managing Director appointments highlight the strength of talent across Partners Capital's US and UK teams:

Jeff McDonnell (Boston) : Joining Partners Capital in 2015, Jeff is a key member of the Private Markets Investment Research Team with a focus on Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Private Equity. He previously worked as an Analyst at Davy.

: Joining Partners Capital in 2015, Jeff is a key member of the Private Markets Investment Research Team with a focus on Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Private Equity. He previously worked as an Analyst at Davy. Olivia Newell (Dallas) : Joining Partners Capital in 2019, Olivia launched and leads the firm's Texas office and is a Client CIO, working with educational endowments, foundations, and private clients. Previously, she worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she focused on fixed income, municipal bond, and credit strategies.

: Joining Partners Capital in 2019, Olivia launched and leads the firm's Texas office and is a Client CIO, working with educational endowments, foundations, and private clients. Previously, she worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she focused on fixed income, municipal bond, and credit strategies. Alyssa (Lissie) Rau (Boston) : Joining Partners Capital in 2020, Lissie is the Head of Fund Services, overseeing operations of the firm's fund program. Lissie is a CPA and previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers serving financial services clients with a focus on operational risk and controls.

: Joining Partners Capital in 2020, Lissie is the Head of Fund Services, overseeing operations of the firm's fund program. Lissie is a CPA and previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers serving financial services clients with a focus on operational risk and controls. Jonny Richards (London): Joining Partners Capital in 2011, Jonny is a Client CIO, working with UK institutional and private clients. Previously, he worked at Oak Capital.

"These promotions reflect the outstanding accomplishments of these individuals and their meaningful contributions to our firm's performance and culture," said Arjun Raghavan, Chief Executive of Partners Capital. "At a pivotal moment in our global growth, their leadership strengthens our senior team and reinforces the values that underpin how we work together and partner with our clients."

*As of September 30, 2025

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114766387/en/

Contacts:

Jake Barnette

jake.barnette@partners-cap.com