Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 12:06 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS ANNOUNCES ACADEMY CHAIRS AND SPECIAL AWARD CATEGORIES FOR THE LAUNCH EDITION

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best, the organisation behind The World's 50 Best Bars, reveals the 10 award categories and selected Academy Chairs for the first edition of Europe's 50 Best Bars. The list of Europe's Best Bars 2026 as well as the special award winners will be unveiled at a live awards ceremony this year, with the date and location to be announced in due course.

Europe 50 Best Bars Logo

The ranking will be shaped by votes from Europe's 50 Best Bars Academy - a panel of 300 anonymous, gender-balanced experts including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and well-travelled cocktail enthusiasts, selected by 11 Academy Chairs, each representing a European sub-region. Operating independently from The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, the European panel has its own voting period and focuses solely on bar experiences within Europe.

Special Award Categories

  • Michter's Art of Hospitality Award: Announced ahead of the ceremony, honouring bars for exceptional warmth, service and guest engagement.
  • Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award: A second pre-announced award, voted by peers for skill, innovation and industry contribution.
  • One To Watch Award: A rising-star bar in Europe that 50 Best believes could feature in a future edition.
  • Icon Award: Awarded to an individual who's made an outstanding contribution to the hospitality industry.
  • Best New Opening Award: Awarded to a top-performing newcomer in Europe's bar scene.
  • Sustainable Bar Award: A bar that demonstrates an outstanding effort towards sustainability.
  • Best Cocktail Menu Award: Demonstrates exceptional creativity, storytelling and innovation.
  • Best Bar Design Award: Celebrates innovative and thoughtful spaces, excels in aesthetics, sustainability and functionality.
  • Best in Destination Award: The highest-ranking bar in each region will be named the Best Bar in each respective location.
  • The Best Bar in Europe 2026: The No.1 bar in the ranking.

Academy Chairs


Academy Chairs are chosen for expertise and networks to ensure a diverse and balanced representation of bars across Europe.

  • Bára Urbanová - Czech Republic, Slovakia & Poland
  • Eleni Nikoloulia - Greece, Turkey & Southern Balkans
  • Alia Akkam - Hungary, Southern Europe & Northern Balkans
  • Juliane Reichert - Germany, Austria & Switzerland
  • Arina Nikolskaya - Eastern Europe & Baltics
  • François Monti - Spain & Portugal
  • Hamish Smith - UK & Ireland
  • Laurence Marot - France
  • Jakob Sundin - Nordics
  • Ara Carvallo - Benelux
  • Penelope Vaglini - Italy

Media Centre:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831469/Europe_50_Best_bars_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europes-50-best-bars-announces-academy-chairs-and-special-award-categories-for-the-launch-edition-302659882.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.