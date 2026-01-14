St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Karviva, the functional beverage company founded by pathologist and Traditional Chinese Medicine-inspired wellness innovator Dr. Angela Zeng, has received recognition from the Missouri Department of Agriculture while also earning national editorial coverage in Bustle for its science-based approach to detox and daily wellness.





Karviva was recently honored as part of Missouri's agriculture and food innovation community, recognizing the brand's commitment to local production, responsible sourcing, and value-added wellness products developed and manufactured in the state. As a proud member of the Grown in Missouri program, Karviva contributes to Missouri agriculture by transforming whole-food ingredients into functional beverages designed to support digestion, hydration, and long-term balance rather than short-term restriction.

The recognition coincides with Karviva's feature in Bustle, titled "Detox, Reframed: TCM Meets Modern Nutrition," which highlights the brand as a case study in moving detox culture away from extreme juice cleanses and toward repeatable, sustainable habits rooted in nourishment and rhythm.

In the article, Dr. Zeng challenges the prevailing idea that detox must involve deprivation or crash-style cleanses. Drawing from Traditional Chinese Medicine and modern nutrition science, she emphasizes consistency, digestive protection, and whole-food extraction methods as more realistic ways to support the body.

"American culture is like a microwave culture, people want instant results," Zeng told Bustle. "Traditional Chinese Medicine is really about consistency."

Karviva's detox juices and cleanse packs are designed with this philosophy in mind. Unlike many cold-pressed juices that rely on raw processing and high sugar content, Karviva uses controlled, low-temperature extraction to preserve nutrients while remaining gentler on digestion. The formulations feature ingredients such as mung bean sprouts, aloe, ginger, kiwi, and aronia berries, selected for their functional roles in hydration, fiber intake, and digestive support.

The Missouri Agriculture recognition underscores Karviva's broader mission: to align wellness innovation with local economic impact and environmental responsibility. The company's St. Louis-based operations support regional jobs, reduce transportation emissions, and reinforce Missouri's growing reputation as a hub for food and beverage innovation.

"We're pleased to recognize these individuals and businesses for their contributions to Missouri agriculture," said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. "Their leadership, dedication and hard work do not go unnoticed and we're grateful for their efforts to improve Missouri agriculture."

Together, the state-level honor and national media coverage reflect Karviva's growing influence in redefining functional wellness. Rather than positioning detox as a short-term fix, the brand continues to advocate for daily practices that people can maintain through changing seasons, schedules, and life stages.

Karviva products are available online and at select natural and specialty retailers, with continued expansion planned throughout 2026.

About Karviva

Founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, Ph.D., MBA, Karviva is a functional beverage brand rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine principles and modern nutritional science. The company develops clean-label juices and wellness drinks that support digestion, hydration, energy, and balance without extremes. Karviva is proudly based in St. Louis, Missouri, and is a member of the Grown in Missouri program.

