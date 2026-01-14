Sixth Street SLE III Hits Hard Cap, Reflecting Long-Term Strength as One of Europe's Leading Private Capital Platforms

Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, today announced the final close of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Europe III ("SLE III" or "the Fund"), at its hard cap with €3.75 billion in total equity commitments. SLE III is Sixth Street's third and largest dedicated fund focused on providing financing solutions for companies across Europe. The total investable capital for SLE III is expected to be approximately €7 billion, including anticipated leverage.

"We are grateful to our long-term capital partners for their trust and commitment to our strategy as we continue to support European businesses at any point in their lifecycle, offering customized capital solutions delivered with speed and certainty," said Michael Griffin, Co-Head of Sixth Street Global Direct Lending and Head of Europe Direct Lending. "This is a significant milestone for our European Direct Lending business and a testament to the firm's intentional growth in the region. While Sixth Street has spent the past two decades strategically investing in Europe, we established our dedicated team and fund complex in 2015, positioning ourselves as a leading provider of capital solutions to European companies."

Since 2015, the Sixth Street European Direct Lending platform has completed more than 75 transactions throughout the UK and Europe, providing capital solutions ranging from €30 million to over €2 billion. These solutions support both founder-owned and sponsor-backed businesses across software, healthcare, consumer, industrials, business services and many other industries.

Sixth Street European Direct Lending is part of the firm's Global Direct Lending platform and benefits from the full breadth, scale and cross-platform teamwork of Sixth Street and its more than $125 billion in global assets under management. Based in the firm's London office, the European Direct Lending team works closely with the firm's Europe-focused investment professionals in growth equity, real estate, asset based finance and financial services. The Direct Lending platform is also supported by Sixth Street's affiliated highly flexible global investment strategies, including the $30 billion Sixth Street TAO platform.

Mr. Griffin concluded, "Our European business is significantly bolstered by the breadth and depth of Sixth Street's global platform and the deep expertise of our dedicated sector teams. We deeply value our longstanding relationships with management teams and sponsors and look forward to continuing to apply our disciplined underwriting and solutions-driven approach to deliver value for our dedicated capital partners across market cycles."

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $125 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 700 team members including over 300 investment professionals around the world.1 For more information, and additional disclosures, visit https://www.sixthstreet.com/, and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

1Total Sixth Street employees as of 10/31/2025

