Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: 858388 | ISIN: US0605051046
14.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
Bank of America Corporation: Bank of America Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America reported its fourth quarter 2025 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.


A Form 8-K containing Bank of America's financial results is also available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at https://www.sec.gov.

Investor Conference Call information
Chair and CEO Brian Moynihan and Executive Vice President and CFO Alastair Borthwick will discuss the financial results in an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international), and the conference ID is 79795. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Investors can listen to live audio of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of the company's Investor Relations website.

Replay information for Investor Conference Call
Investors can access replays of the investor conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on January 14 through 11:59 p.m. ET on January 23.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors may contact

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612970/5717433/Bank_of_America_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bank-of-america-reports-fourth-quarter-2025-financial-results-302661077.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
