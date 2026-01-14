International Star, Inc.: International Star Inc. Appoints Buster Cox as Strategic Advisor for AI and Digital Asset Expansion

Advisor to Support AI, Digital Asset, and Acquisition Strategy as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / International Star Inc. (OTC:ILST) announces the appointment of Buster Cox as a strategic advisor to support the company's next phase of growth and capital deployment.

The board has determined that long-term shareholder value will be driven by a more active strategy in emerging technologies, digital assets, and operating businesses. Buster Cox brings deep experience at the intersection of media, AI-driven business systems, and capital formation to help guide that transition.

Buster will advise ILST on three core initiatives:

•? ?Digital asset and crypto treasury strategy, including risk-managed exposure to blockchain-based assets

•? ?AI-driven operating company strategy, focused on identifying, evaluating, and integrating AI software businesses that produce real cash flow and enterprise value

•? ?AI and technology M&A due diligence, helping ILST source, evaluate, and structure acquisitions or mergers with high-growth AI companies

Buster is the founder of Buster Digital Media, a Miami-based AI automation and digital systems firm that builds end-to-end AI infrastructure for businesses, including audience intelligence, automated lead generation, AI agents, and workflow automation. His work focuses on turning attention, data, and software into measurable revenue and operational leverage for companies.

"Public companies that can intelligently deploy capital into AI-driven operating businesses and digital asset strategies have a unique opportunity in this market," said Cox. "ILST has the structure and flexibility to move fast, and I'm looking forward to helping the board identify and execute the right opportunities."

ILST believes this advisory role strengthens the company's ability to navigate AI, blockchain, and acquisition-driven growth as it positions itself for 2026 and beyond.

About International Star Inc.

International Star Inc. (OTC:ILST) is a diversified investment company focused on cannabis, celebrity-driven brands, entertainment ventures, and strategic joint ventures. The company seeks to unlock value through partnerships that deliver both creative innovation and commercial scalability.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Investors@ilstinc.com

International Star, Inc.

8 The Green

Suite 16020

Dover, DE 19901

Website: www.ilstinc.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

