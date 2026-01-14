Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mansoor Ali and Gino Gualtieri to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Their exceptional track records and deep experience in retail operations, technology and digital integration will significantly enhance INEO's ability to scale, expand into new markets and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

About the New Directors

Mansoor Ali - Brings over 20 years of experience in digital media, retail technology and enterprise content-delivery platforms. As co-founder of Dolphin Digital, he has led the growth of large-scale digital signage networks, data-driven media solutions and cross-channel monetization strategies for major retail and commercial clients. Mansoor also serves as Chairman of the National Alliance of Trade Associations, representing more than 4,000 retailers. His expertise in strategic partnerships, network operations and scalable media revenue aligns directly with INEO's plans to expand its retail footprint, strengthen advertiser engagement and drive high-margin recurring revenue.

Gino Gualtieri - With over two decades of leadership in retail technology and operations, Gino has served as Chief Technology/Information Officer at major Canadian retailers including Home Hardware Stores Limited, Reitmans (Canada) Limited and several other large chain retailers. His experience in managing large-scale retail IT infrastructure, digital transformation and security protocols makes him uniquely qualified to help INEO optimize its hardware-plus-software deployment strategy across thousands of stores.

These appointments come at a pivotal time in INEO's growth. As the Company ramps up deployments of its Welcoming System and expands its retail-media network, Gino's deep retail IT and operational experience will help provide perspective for the Company's scalable, secure, and reliable rollouts. Mansoor's background in digital media and content monetization will strengthen INEO's ability to convert hardware deployments into recurring revenue streams from advertising and media services. Together, they both enhance the board's strategic, operational and media-monetization capabilities, aligning with INEO's mission to integrate loss prevention, retail infrastructure and media monetization into a seamless, profitable offering.

"We are excited to welcome Gino and Mansoor to INEO's board," said Greg Watkin, Chairman and founder of INEO Tech Corp. "Their combined experience in retail operations, technology infrastructure and media monetization brings critical knowledge as we scale deployments, execute on enterprise contracts and realize the full value of our integrated platform. These appointments strengthen our board, enhance oversight and validate our commitment to growth."

Gino Gualtieri and Mansoor Ali will immediately begin to contribute to strategic oversight and execution. The Board intends to assign them to relevant committees to leverage their expertise effectively. Their appointments increase the board's breadth of skills and experience, positioning INEO for accelerated growth.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. Through its wholly owned subsidiary INEO Solutions Inc., the company operates the INEO Media Network, a digital signage and retail analytics platform, and INEO Retail Media, which sells and manages advertising across in-store screens. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF). For more information please visit:

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Forward looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering. Important factors - including the availability of funds, execution of definitive documents and receipt of TSXV approval for the Offering, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2025 and its subsequently filed interim financial statements and MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280318

Source: INEO Tech Corp.