Farmmi, Inc. Subsidiary Suppchains Group Inc. Completes FDA Food Facility Registration, Marking Strategic Expansion into North American Food Supply Chain Markets

LISHUI, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Suppchains Group Inc., has achieved a significant regulatory milestone. The Company's warehousing facility located in Chino, California, has recently received its official Food Facility Registration from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under Registration Number 11416872272.

Farmmi is dedicated to providing one-stop solutions for cross-border e-commerce through its technology-driven global supply chain service. Completing this FDA registration marks a decisive step in the Company's construction of a comprehensive, high-compliance logistics ecosystem, enabling the Company to lawfully conduct food-related warehousing, distribution, storage, shipment, inventory, and logistics services, including for food products, dietary supplements, and certain agricultural products in accordance with U.S. federal regulations.

Key highlights of the registration capabilities include:

Broad Operational Scope: According to the registration, the facility is now legally registered to handle a diverse range of food categories, including coffee and tea, vegetable oils, grain products, condiments, and agricultural commodities.

Expansion into High-Growth Wellness Markets: The facility is now registered to support the storage and distribution of dietary supplements (including vitamins, minerals, and proteins) as well as meal replacement and nutritional food products. This registration will enable the Company to directly penetrate the booming cross-border nutritional and wellness market.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, CEO of Farmmi, commented:

"We are extremely proud to announce that Suppchains Group Inc. has successfully passed the FDA registration review. This represents another major milestone in Farmmi's efforts to build a globalized and specialized supply chain service. With increasing consumer focus on food safety and health, cross-border logistics for food and healthcare products has emerged as a high-growth segment."

The Company's U.S. warehouse facility has completed FDA food facility registration, as required under applicable regulatory requirements for food-related operations. This allows the Company to offer compliant warehousing and logistics services for food and certain nutrition products. We believe this will support the gradual expansion of our supply chain services and may contribute to improvements in our revenue composition and operating performance.

