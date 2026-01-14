Dundee Corporation Announces the Accretive Monetization of Its Royalty on the Borborema Gold Project

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) ("Dundee" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Royalty Purchase Agreement with Gold Royalty Corp. ("GROY") to sell its net smelter royalty in the Borborema Gold Project for an aggregate purchase price of US$45 million comprised of US$30 million in cash and US$15 million in common shares of GROY to be issued at US$4.20 per share being the 20-day volume weighted average price of the GROY common shares on the day prior to signing the Royalty Purchase Agreement. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and is currently expected to be completed in January 2026.

"The sale of the Borborema royalty to Gold Royalty Corp. is a disciplined capital allocation decision that supports our strategic priority of building sustainable cash flow from mining operations. Monetizing the royalty in a materially NAV accretive transaction provides capital to advance our operating-focused initiatives, including the recently announced joint venture partnership with Westhaven, and to pursue additional opportunities that can generate meaningful, long-term cash flow for the Corporation," said Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". The Corporation is primarily engaged in investing in mineral resource assets. The Corporation operates with the objective of unlocking value through strategic investments in mining projects globally. Our team conducts due diligence in order to assess the geological, technical, environmental, and financial merits and risks of each project and looks to deploy capital where it can either seek to generate investment returns or where the Corporation can collaborate with operating partners and take strategic partnerships through direct interests in mining operations.

