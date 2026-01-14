Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
ACCESS Newswire
14.01.2026 13:38 Uhr
Skymantics Europe, SL: Skymantics Announces Strategic Investment and Technology Partnership with Geo Orchestration AI to Advance Generative Risk Analytics

ZARAGOZA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Skymantics, a leading provider of AI-driven data analytics solutions, is announcing a strategic partnership with Geo Orchestration AI, a generative AI orchestration engine provider for the healthcare analytics sector. The partnership includes an equity investment by Skymantics' leadership and the appointment of Antonio Correas, Skymantics Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, to Geo Orchestration AI's Board of Directors.

This collaboration marks a significant convergence of technologies, combining Skymantics' DataGenesis synthetic data platform with Geo Orchestration AI's generative orchestration engine, Anna.

Building a Developer Ecosystem

The partnership was showcased at the American Geophysical Union (AGU) Annual Meeting 2025 in New Orleans. During the event, Skymantics demonstrated local- and national-scale heat and air quality risk analytics solutions built directly upon the Anna platform. This demonstration validates Anna's capability to serve as a true orchestration platform that supports third-party execution without requiring custom engineering. By integrating Skymantics' expertise in geospatial simulation and synthetic population generation, the partnership aims to accelerate the deployment of AI-based risk prediction across critical sectors including healthcare, supply chain, and insurance.

"We have collaborated with the team at Geo Orchestration AI on numerous projects, and the potential of the Anna platform to revolutionize how we handle complex risk modeling is undeniable," said Antonio Correas, Chief Growth Officer at Skymantics. "Our decision to invest and join the Board is a testament to our confidence in their technology. By combining Skymantics' DataGenesis synthetic digital twins with Geo's orchestration capabilities, we are positioned to deliver unparalleled predictive insights to government and commercial clients."

Ajay K. Gupta, CEO of Geo Orchestration AI, added: "We are proud to welcome Antonio Correas to our Board. Skymantics is a global tech firm with deep expertise in scaling businesses across industries. Antonio's insights and Skymantics' early adoption of our platform as part of our developer ecosystem underscore the caliber of leadership shaping our company's future."

The partnership leverages two distinct proprietary technologies:

  • Geo Orchestration AI's Anna: A generative AI orchestration engine designed for regulated, high-impact decision environments.

  • Skymantics' DataGenesis: An AI-powered platform that generates privacy-safe, statistically accurate synthetic populations and digital twins for complex scenario planning.

Together, these technologies will allow stakeholders to simulate complex "what-if" scenarios regarding climate change, infrastructure resilience, and public health risks with a level of fidelity previously unavailable to the market.

About Skymantics

Skymantics is a European small business delivering engineering, data analytics, and geospatial solutions to the public administration and commercial clients. Skymantics specializes in complex systems engineering, cloud architecture, and the generation of synthetic data to modernize critical infrastructure systems.

About Geo Orchestration AI

Geo Orchestration AI is a spin-off from HSR.health dedicated to bringing AI-driven risk prediction technology to the commercial market. Its flagship platform, Anna, orchestrates complex data models to provide actionable risk insights for health, environmental, and corporate resilience.

Media Contact:
Antonio Correas
info@skymantics.com
+1 202 780 7591

SOURCE: Skymantics Europe, SL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/skymantics-announces-strategic-investment-and-technology-partners-1126978

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
