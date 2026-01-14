Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
14.01.26 | 14:21
26,210 Euro
+0,58 % +0,150
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,19026,25014:46
26,18026,25014:45
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 13:54 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phemex Launches Trading Bot Carnival to Encourage Broader Adoption of Strategy-Based Crypto Trading

APIA, Samoa, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, announced the launch of the Phemex Trading Bot Carnival, a global initiative with a total reward pool of up to 260,000 USDT, aimed at supporting wider adoption of automated and strategy-based crypto trading. The campaign runs from January 12 to January 25, 2026, and is designed to help users explore systematic trading approaches through practical participation rather than short-term speculation.

Phemex Launches Trading Bot Carnival to Encourage Broader Adoption of Strategy-Based Crypto Trading

The initiative follows growing user interest in structured trading tools as market activity becomes more fragmented. In response, Phemex has continued to expand its trading bot infrastructure as part of its broader focus on helping users trade more consistently, manage risk more effectively, and reduce reliance on purely discretionary decision-making.

The program includes multiple participation tracks, such as onboarding incentives for first-time trading bot users, operational challenges, volume-based participation, and referral mechanisms. These tracks are structured to accommodate different experience levels, from users experimenting with automation for the first time to those already running systematic strategies. First-time bot users may receive participation rewards of up to 100 USDT to offset initial experimentation costs.

Phemex Trading Bot Carnival aligns with its broader vision of empowering traders through accessible automation and disciplined trading infrastructure. As the platform continues to evolve its trading bot ecosystem, Phemex remains focused on building tools that support long-term participation and consistent engagement across changing market conditions.

About Phemex
Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861540/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819516/Phemex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phemex-launches-trading-bot-carnival-to-encourage-broader-adoption-of-strategy-based-crypto-trading-302661131.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.