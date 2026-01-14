Move cements Prime's status as a comprehensive travel subscription, integrating rail options alongside the existing flight, hotel, holiday package and car rental offering.

Rollout follows a successful pilot phase which confirmed that flexible monthly and quarterly instalments for the Prime annual membership are a key driver for capturing verticals with lower basket-value than flights

Move unlocks €40 billion+ total addressable market in Europe, capitalising on the liberalisation of rail in the continent.

Thousands of new rail itineraries across Spain and Italy are now available to the more than 7.7. million Prime members, with expansion to further European markets to follow.

eDreams ODIGEO (EDR:BME) (the 'Company' or 'eDO'), the world's leading travel subscription company, today announces the strategic scaling of its Prime subscription service into the rail sector. This marks the latest step in creating the world's most comprehensive AI-powered travel subscription platform, further diversifying its revenue streams and enhancing the lifetime value (LTV) of its subscriber base.

Unlocking a significant market opportunity

The European rail market represents a strong growth opportunity for the subscription model, with a total addressable market estimated in Europe at over €40 billion. The sector is currently undergoing a structural transformation driven by deregulation and a marked shift in consumer behaviour.

High-speed rail is capturing significant market share. For example, rail now accounts for approximately 90% of travel on the Paris-Bordeaux route and 72% on the Madrid-Barcelona route. With over 330 million annual high-speed passengers across main European markets, the timing is optimal for eDO to leverage its market-leading technology leadership to give consumers a holistic view of the rail market.

The decision to scale this vertical is grounded in extensive market testing conducted over the past year. These pilots confirmed that the Company's new monthly and quarterly payment options for the annual subscription are a catalyst for capturing higher-frequency, lower-basket value travel. By lowering the upfront cost of subscription, this model removes barriers to entry and makes Prime instantly accessible to a wider audience of rail travellers and enables eDO to leverage its market leadership to aggregate this fragmented sector.

With this strategic addition, Prime now consolidates its status as a unique proposition in the market, with the subscription now encompassing a comprehensive suite of travel verticals: flights, hotels, holiday packages, car rental, and now rail, all under a single membership on a single platform. This aggregation differentiates eDO from other platforms, offering subscribers a true 'one-stop shop' for every type of journey.

The integration of rail kicked off in Spain and Italy, two of the most competitive high-speed rail landscapes in Europe. Both markets are characterised by high levels of liberalisation, with multiple operators competing on the same infrastructure, a dynamic that creates fragmentation and, consequently, a pressing consumer need for unified, AI-powered aggregation that eDO provides. eDO plans to extend its rail offering into other key European markets in the future.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "The scaling of our rail offering is a natural evolution of our strategy to build the world's most comprehensive travel platform. By introducing flexible monthly and quarterly payment instalments for the annual membership, we have unlocked this massive €40 billion market.

By leveraging our AI technology, we are solving the fragmentation of the rail market for our members, offering them a seamless booking experience across different transport modes. The early success we are seeing in Spain and Italy validates that our subscription model is uniquely placed to succeed in this vertical. We look forward to bringing this unparalleled convenience to more of our members across the rest of Europe very soon."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world's leading travel subscription platform. It pioneered Prime, the first and largest travel subscription programme, which has topped over 7.7 million members since launching in 2017. Prime members are subscribed to global travel, gaining access to a comprehensive multi-product offering for all their travel needs-including hotels, rail, flights, dynamic packages and car rental, among others-compounded by industry-leading flexibility features and exclusive, member-only benefits. This entire Prime experience is powered by a proprietary, industry-leading AI platform that delivers a hyper-personalised service to its members. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, the Company operates in 44 markets through its renowned brands-eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo-to deliver a smarter, hyper-personalised, and comprehensive travel experience globally.

