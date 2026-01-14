Vero Finance Technologies: Vero To Attend 2026 AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo In Las Vegas

CEO John Mizzi and COO Isaac Zafarani to join senior auto finance leaders at Bellagio as the industry tackles risk, technology, and the next era of vehicle lending

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Vero Technologies today announced its participation in the American Financial Services Association's 2026 Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo, taking place February 1-5, 2026 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Co-Founders CEO John Mizzi and COO Isaac Zafarani will represent Vero throughout the conference, meeting with lenders, captives, and technology partners focused on the future of auto finance.?

Hosted by AFSA, the Vehicle Finance Conference is the flagship gathering for leaders across the vehicle lending ecosystem, with programming that spans industry trends, workforce strategy, customer experience, fraud, AI, compliance, and dealer collaboration. Senior executives, regulators, and service providers will share perspectives on the forces reshaping origination, servicing, and dealer relationships in a tech-driven market.?

Vero's leadership team will use the event to connect with auto finance leaders who are modernizing wholesale programs with better data, automation, and integrated workflows. With the auto finance market continuing to wrestle with credit risk, pricing pressure, and rising expectations from both dealers and consumers, Vero's modular platform is designed to help lenders adapt without ripping out existing cores or compromising on control.?

"AFSA's Vehicle Finance Conference is where the people shaping this market actually get in the same room," said John Mizzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Vero Technologies. "Our conversations in Las Vegas will focus on how lenders can use orchestration, workflow automation, and dealer-friendly tools to manage risk while still saying 'yes' more often to the right paper."

About Vero

Vero provides an end-to-end SaaS and servicing platform designed to streamline wholesale, supply chain, rental and fleet financing. The modular platform supports every function across a lenders organization with process automation, analytics, and workflow management systems. Vero enables lenders to grow efficiently, reduce manual work, and enhance borrower experiences.

