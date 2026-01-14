Tresic Launches Intelligence Cloud to Help CSPs and MSPs Turn UCaaS/CCaaS Into "Connectivity + Intelligence" - With 2X+ Revenue Potential

New white-label platform analyzes 100% of customer conversations and delivers tasks, alerts, coaching, and executive insights in minutes - designed and priced for the SMB customers service providers support.

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Tresic today announced the launch of the Tresic Intelligence Cloud, a conversation intelligence and automation platform built for communications service providers (CSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs) that sell into the SMB market. Service providers can white-label Tresic and layer it on top of existing SIP, UCaaS, and CCaaS offers to instantly deliver differentiated AI-powered services - without building new infrastructure or changing how customers work.

For many service providers, voice has become a race to the bottom. At the same time, the most valuable customer intelligence is still trapped inside everyday calls and messages - and most organizations can only review a small fraction of interactions. Tresic Intelligence Cloud changes that by capturing and understanding every customer conversation and turning it into action: follow-ups, escalations, policy checks, coaching, and executive-level insights.

"Service providers shouldn't have to choose between 'commodity connectivity' and risky, expensive AI projects," said Kevin Nethercott, CEO of Tresic. "Tresic gives CSPs and MSPs a fast, white-label way to deliver high-value intelligence services that customers can feel the same day - while creating a new control point above connectivity."

Intelligence, Actioned: 100% coverage, fast deployment, built for SMB

The Tresic Intelligence Cloud is a vCon-first, open platform designed to keep conversation data portable, interoperable, and protected. It delivers three core product pillars:

Co-Pilots - turnkey applications that turn conversations into action After Call Co-Pilot : automatic post-call summaries, action items, and CRM-ready follow-ups First Alert Co-Pilot : 100% conversation monitoring and instant alerts for churn risk, compliance issues, escalations, and urgent needs Script Coach Co-Pilot : automated scoring and coaching across 100% of conversations

Insights Hub - executive-level trends, anomaly detection, and natural-language search across conversations

Developer Studio - APIs and tools for providers and builders to embed conversation intelligence and automation anywhere, with built-in privacy features such as redaction

Tresic is engineered for rapid time-to-value. Service providers can integrate using multiple paths (including sending existing call data/recordings, sending vCons, or direct integration) and move from pilot to production quickly.

A high-margin attach that can double - or more - the value of the installed base

Tresic's service provider model is designed to help CSPs and MSPs increase revenue per customer by packaging conversation intelligence as an add-on to UCaaS/CCaaS offers - with SMB-accessible pricing and a straightforward path to expansion.

In early deployments and use cases:

One service provider saved two customer accounts within two weeks after executives received alerts about issues that never made it into the CRM.

Customers have identified and closed training and security gaps using real examples captured from day-to-day customer conversations.

"SMBs don't want another dashboard - they want outcomes," said Robert Galop, CPO of Tresic. "We designed Tresic to make the action automatic: capture the signal, route it to the right person, and trigger the next step with evidence attached."

Partner momentum and a channel-first go-to-market

Tresic is going to market through CSPs and MSPs, enabling providers to bring new AI-driven offers to customers quickly under their own brand.

"Service providers are uniquely positioned to deliver conversation intelligence because they already sit closest to the conversation layer," said Jason Goecke, CTO of Tresic. "With the Tresic Intelligence Cloud, partners can ship new intelligence experiences in days - and build differentiated vertical solutions without needing to assemble a complex AI stack."

Jon Brinton, CRO at Crexendo, added:

"Crexendo is focused on helping our partners expand beyond classic unified business communications with offers their customers will immediately value. Tresic adds an AI-empowered intelligence layer that's fast to deploy, easy to package, and built for real-world service provider operations. We see significant potential for partners to improve stickiness and grow revenue while delivering meaningful additional value to their customers."

Availability

The Tresic Intelligence Cloud is available now for CSPs and MSPs in North America, with EU and APAC availability in mid-2026. Service providers interested in a white-label partner program can request a briefing and onboarding plan.

