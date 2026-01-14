CORAS Welcomes Maj. Gen. Jack J. Catton Jr. to Board of Advisors

Air Force modernization and requirements leader to help scale IL5-secure agentic AI decision intelligence for budgets, readiness, and mission execution

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / CORAS, the only IL5-authorized Agentic AI Decision Intelligence platform in the Department of War (DoW), today announced that Major General (Ret.) Jack J. Catton, Jr. has joined its Board of Advisors.

Catton brings decades of operational and enterprise defense experience spanning requirements, modernization investment planning, operational test, and joint war planning. In the U.S. Air Force, he concluded his career as Director of Requirements, Headquarters Air Combat Command, where he managed requirements and system capabilities, and drove operational evaluation of new and modified systems. He also was Chair of the Combat Air Forces Requirements Oversight Council for modernization investment planning.



"Major General Catton has sat exactly where DoW leaders sit-balancing mission outcomes, modernization agendas, and investment tradeoffs while prioritizing readiness," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS. "His operational credibility and requirements expertise will be critical to maintaining relevance and excellence in our decision intelligence. CORAS customers rely on us to move faster, make complex decisions with data, leverage GARY LLM to optimize time and reduce toil, all while improving efficiency without sacrificing security or governance."

Catton added, "Modernization is won or lost in the space between requirements, resources, and execution. CORAS is tackling that problem directly bringing trusted data, decision structure, and secure agentic AI into the workflows where leaders make the calls that shape readiness."

Across more than 31 years of service, Catton served as a command pilot and Fighter Weapons School instructor, commanded at squadron/group/wing levels, and held senior roles across the Air Staff, NATO Staff, and Joint Staff. His career also included command of the 53rd Wing, responsible for operational test and evaluation of Air Force combat aircraft and associated tactics, avionics, and electronic combat capabilities.

Following active duty, Catton served as Vice President for Air Force Systems at The Boeing Company, responsible for senior Air Force relationships and collaboration on requirements and capability needs, including program strategies and engagement to support full funding for major initiatives such as T-7A and F-15EX. He now leads Catton Consulting, advising innovative technology companies on effective collaboration with the U.S. Government.

CORAS and its Agentic Agent GARY operate at IL5 and FedRAMP High in government environments including NIPR and SIPR, offering profound ROI and 10-50+x productivity. Agencies can acquire CORAS and GARY through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, Carahsoft, and AWS partner channels. Learn more at www.coras.ai.

