Bonk, Inc. Kicks Off 2026 with 40% Surge in Daily Revenue Velocity; BONK.fun Generates Over $1.5 Million in First 11 Days

Revenue Pace Accelerating Significantly vs. Record December Levels; Company Highlighted as Trading at Significant Discount to Tangible Asset Value

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) today released a corporate update detailing what we believe to be a record-breaking start to the fiscal year. Driven by a sharp resurgence in the price of the BONK digital asset and a decisive shift in market dominance toward the BONK.fun platform, the Company's primary revenue engines are currently outperforming internal projections for 2026.

To kickstart the new fiscal year and address the Company's accelerating momentum, Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), Bonk, Inc. Board Director and core contributor, provided the following commentary on the strategic "flight to quality" occurring in the market and the current dislocation between the Company's stock price and its asset value.

Mitchell Rudy Commentary:

"We entered 2026 with a clear goal: to prove that a community-first ecosystem could outperform the 'wild west' legacy platforms. We believe the data from the first 11 days of January confirms that this shift is happening faster than even we anticipated.

"We set an internal 'North Star' for 2026 of maintaining a revenue floor of $100,000 per day on the BONK.fun platform. In the first 11 days of January, we didn't just hit that floor-we smashed through it, generating over $1.5 million in total revenue, averaging roughly $136,000 per day. This is beating our own aggressive targets by 36%. While we saw a massive spike to start the year, what excites me most is that the daily volume has settled at a new, higher baseline.

"This growth is being driven by a 'Flight to Quality.' As other platforms face scrutiny for bad actors and extractive practices, creators and traders are migrating to BONK.fun because it is built on transparency and community alignment. We are seeing leadership from major decentralized projects, like WLFI and USD1, look to our metrics as the new benchmark for health in the ecosystem.

"However, the most important message for our shareholders today is about value.

"Right now, Bonk, Inc. holds approximately $29 million in liquid assets-roughly $4 million in cash and $25 million in BONK digital assets. On top of that vault, we own the majority revenue interest in a platform that is currently pacing assuming current similar results, for over $18 million a year in pure cash flow to us.

"When you do the simple math, you see a company trading at a significant discount to the sum of its parts. We have the cash, we have the growing treasury, and we have the operating engine that is printing revenue. Our job now is simple: keep executing, keep accumulating assets, and let the sheer weight of these financials close that valuation gap."

The Company also noted that the price of the BONK digital asset has seen a strong resurgence to start the year, appreciating from approximately $0.000008 to $0.000013. This price action acts as a force multiplier for Bonk, Inc., rapidly expanding the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the treasury holdings accumulated throughout the prior year.

