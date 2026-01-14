Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma Announces Reverse Stock Split

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing multi-faceted patent-pending drug delivery technology, today announced a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a ratio of one (1) share of common stock for every forty (40) shares of common stock, that will become effective as of 12:01 a.m. (Eastern Time) on January 16, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on January 16, 2026. At the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders held on November 4, 2025, the Company's stockholders approved a proposal to authorize a reverse stock split of the Company's Common Stock, at a ratio within the range of 1-for-5 to 1-for-40. The Company's board of directors approved a 1-for-40 reverse split ratio, and on January 15, 2026, the Company will file a Certificate of Amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect the reverse stock split effective January 16, 2026. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the stock ticker "ASBP" but will trade under the new CUSIP number 738920 206.

The reverse stock split is being implemented to ensure the Company meets the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

As a result of the reverse stock split, each forty (40) pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will automatically combine into one (1) new share of common stock without any action on the part of the holders, and the number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from approximately 158.8 million shares to approximately 4.0 million shares without taking into account fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. All fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share on an individual participant level. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity (other than as a result of the rounding of shares to the nearest whole share in lieu of issuing fractional shares).

The Company's transfer agent, Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc., which is also acting as the exchange agent for the reverse split, will send instructions to stockholders of record who hold stock certificates regarding the exchange of their old certificates for new certificates, should they wish to do so. Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or "street name" are not required to take action to implement the exchange of their shares.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver drugs to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma's delivery technology can be applied to many different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other bioactive substances, spanning both small and large molecule therapeutics, nutraceuticals and supplements.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions created by those laws. Aspire's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and

developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug candidates, if approved; Aspire's acetylsalicylic acid sublingual powder, 162 mg (OTASA) is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for marketing for any indication, our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; that the Company will be able to meet the deadlines or conditions imposed by the Hearings Panel or regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharma-announces-reverse-stock-split-1126901