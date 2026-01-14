Digital Landia, Inc.: Digital Landia's AgenticPet Hits 1,000 Beta Users in Under Three Days of Public Launch

Explosive 72-hour adoption proves market hunger for AI powered preventive pet care; PetVivo partnership positioned to revolutionize 8,500+ veterinary clinics nationwide

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Digital Landia Holding Corp today announced that AgenticPet crushed expectations by onboarding 1,000+ active beta users in under 72 hours, validating massive pent up demand for AI driven preventive pet healthcare. This explosive adoption proves the market thesis: pet owners are desperately seeking proactive solutions that catch health issues before symptoms emerge, not outdated reactive care models.

The breakthrough validates Digital Landia's exclusive 10-year partnership with PetVivo Holdings (OTCQX:PETV), which provides infrastructure access to approximately 8,500 veterinary clinics nationwide. As AgenticPet scales, PetVivo-affiliated clinics gain a powerful patient acquisition and retention tool, positioning veterinarians at the forefront of AI powered preventive care while generating new revenue streams through platform referrals and ongoing pet health monitoring subscriptions.

"We're proving that AI can detect what pet owners can't see and what vets can't monitor 24/7," said Karim Quazzani, CEO of Digital Landia. "Reaching 1,000 users in 72 hours validates our core thesis: there's a $140 billion market gap between reactive vet visits and proactive daily monitoring. Our partnership with PetVivo's 8,500 clinic network positions us to own this category. This isn't incremental improvement. This is infrastructure replacement."

AgenticPet's 10 specialized AI agents, including Veterinarian, Behaviorist, Geneticist, and Radiologist, operate on Digital Landia's $80 to $110 million patent portfolio, featuring patent pending "Invisible Tokenomics" (Patent No. 63/854,208). Early beta testers report the platform identifying stress patterns, dietary issues, and behavioral changes owners had completely missed, proving the preventive care model works at scale.

The upcoming Web3 integration will unlock a tokenized economy where pet owners earn value for health data contributions while veterinary professionals earn globally for consultations, creating a flywheel that benefits all stakeholders. With Gen Z pet ownership surging 43.5% annually and 67% of U.S. households owning pets, AgenticPet is positioned to become the operating system for modern pet care.

The case proven: Pet healthcare's 20 year technology gap isn't a feature. It's a massive market opportunity. AgenticPet's 72 hour milestone demonstrates explosive demand exists. PetVivo's 8,500 clinic network provides distribution. The infrastructure is built. The tokenized economy launches in weeks. This is category creation at scale.

Digital Landia is a protocol infrastructure company at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and tokenization, with five patents valued at $80 million to $110 million. Led by CEO Karim Quazzani and President Jean Charles Labrecque, the company focuses on building scalable, tokenized ecosystems that solve real-world problems through advanced technology.

