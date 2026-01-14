Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the Company has been advised of assay results by its option partner Lomiko Metals Inc., (Lomiko or TSX-V: LMR) regarding results from additional REE analysis from the recently completed Phase II soil sampling and prospecting program (See News Release September 23, 2025) on the Yellow Fox Antimony property. Lomiko acquired Yellow Fox from Metals Creek as per news release issued on January 21st, 2025. (See MEK news release dated January 21 2025).

Highlights:

7 soil samples were re-ran for the Rare Earth Elements ("REE") specific test package for assays outlining the cerium anomaly and to check for other REE elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, gallium etc.

Soil samples assaying from 1697ppm to 5176 ppm or (0.52%) REEs.

NEW potential rare earth discovery.

Highly anomalous LREEs Neodymium (Nd) from 186 to 890ppm and Praseodymium (Pr) at 46-192ppm, which are instrumental in the manufacturing of magnets.

which are instrumental in the manufacturing of magnets. Elevated dysprosium (Dy) at 36 - 191ppm is also present.

is also present. Identification of multiple highly anomalous REE soil anomalies (See Figure 1).

REEs hosted within Mount Peyton monzogranite.

REE anomalies roughly parallel to previously outlined Sb-Zn-Pb-Ag critical metal anomalies.

A two-phase soil sampling program in 2025, initially targeting the Mount Peyton monzogranite, prospective for critical metals (Sb, Pb, Zn, Au, Ag), resulted in the identification of several highly prospective critical metal soil anomalies with associated pathfinder elements, which exhibited a strong correlation to the Yellow-Fox showing. In addition, two REE's (Rare Earth Elements), Lanthanum (La) and Cerium (Ce) were also a part of the ICP package with assays indicating several highly prospective anomalies with Ce values up to 2,510 (See Table 1) parts per million (ppm) and La values up to 414 ppm. The largest anomaly (Anomaly#1) is approximately 500m in width and a minimum of 1300m in length (See Figure 1). The second anomaly (Anomaly#2), which is located immediately east of Anomaly #1, is approximately 175m in width and a minimum of 1000m in length. These new anomalies are trending roughly north (N)-northeast (NE), similar to that of the highly prospective regional structures, which also trend N-NE. Outcrops are sparse, especially on the eastern portion of the project. Many boulder trains are present, illustrating variable grain sizes and degrees of alteration, a further indication of a potential host rock for both REE and critical metals mineralized systems.

Based on the promising REE results from the original ICP assays, seven samples were selected to have additional analysis performed to determine if additional REEs are present. A specific REE assay package was utilized.

Assay results for these seven soil samples indicated highly anomalous assays for both light rare earth elements (LREE) and heavy rare earth elements (HREE) (See Table 1). These new soil results indicate a strong potentially geologically significant REE soil anomaly, highlighting a fertile monzogranite. This anomaly exhibits strong LREE enrichment (La-Ce-Pr-Nd-Eu) accompanied by highly elevated HREE (Dy-Tb-Y), potentially indicating a mixed LREE and HREE mineralized system. TREE (Total Rare Earth Element) values range from 1,683 ppm to 5,176 ppm. Initial soil samples in this range for TREE are highly promising and warrant follow-up exploration work. Of particular interest in these results is the highly anomalous LREEs Neodymium (Nd) and Praseodymium (Pr), which are instrumental in the manufacturing of magnets. Elevated dysprosium (Dy) is also present, which is a HREE and enables magnets to perform at high temperatures. Thorium, which is often seen as a pathfinder for REE, is also present in elevated numbers.

Table 1 -Re-Run Soil Samples with Rare Earth Assay Package





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/280290_metalscreek1.jpg

Strategic growth in the green technology and defense sectors will contribute to increased demand for REE's. Primary drivers for the increased use of REE's include wind turbines, electric vehicles, defence and aerospace as well as advanced electronics.

Management is highly encouraged with the results to date for the yellow fox project. Last summer saw the identification of several expansive untested critical metal soil anomalies (Sb-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) up to 1200m in length which also included the discovery of highly anomalous REE values (La, Ce). These REE results in conjunction with the 7 samples discussed in this release further indicate a second type of highly prospective untested targets with highly anomalous LREE and HREE assays on top of the more common Ce and La.

Figure 1 - Yellow Fox REE Anomalies

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/280290_79d55a5784d9c9e1_003full.jpg

Last summer saw the identification of several expansive, untested critical metal soil anomalies (Sb-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) up to 1,200m in length, which also included the discovery of highly anomalous REE values (La, Ce). These REE results, in conjunction with the seven samples discussed in this release, further indicate a second type of highly prospective, untested targets with highly anomalous LREE and HREE assays on top of the more common Ce and La.

Phase I & II soil sampling has proven to be highly successful in locating and delineating potential mineralized structures on the Yellow Fox project especially given the lack of outcrop. The next stages will include line cutting and ground geophysics to better define the orientation and location of high-priority targets, followed by surface trenching and geological mapping.

Gordana Slepcev, CEO, President, and Director, stated: "We were very pleased to see very high values in REEs Cerium and Lanthanum coming out from the soil sampling program that we completed in June and September, but even more encouraged with the results from the seven samples we decided to test for the full suite of testing in REEs. The results from Yellow Fox's expanded REEs test suite came extremely high for Dysprosium (Dy), Neodymium (Nd) and Praseodymium (Pr), with samples approaching the assay results found in the rock samples and assaying from 1,697 ppm to 5,176 ppm or (0.52%) REEs. Encouraged by the presence of the suite of other REEs in those initial re-assay samples, we plan to re-run more samples with the REEs test suite to determine if the entire zone exhibits the high values in all REEs, in addition to Cerium and Lanthanum we obtained from the original samples. So far, we determined that the eastern zone is approximately 175 meters wide and 1,000 meters long, and the western zone is about 400-500 meters wide and about 1,300 meters long, totaling around 2,300 meters."

Yellow Fox antimony and REE prospect exploration - future steps

Next work phase will include additional resampling of previously collected soil samples for REE's as well as infill sampling between lines to better define true extent and orientation of these REE anomalies

Ground geophysics followed by surface trenching

Line cutting, drilling, ground geophysics and surface trenching permits have been received.

Surface stripping will be followed by channel sampling and geological mapping

Location Details

The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake. The property is centered at approximately UTM (NAD 27) grid coordinates 5,419,400m North and 645,300m East.

Geologically, Yellow Fox exhibits similar traits to those of Beaver Brook with cross-cutting structural zones that show intense carbonate alteration with sulphide-bearing stringers to veins of stibnite and arsenopyrite with similar high-grade tenors of antimony, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. Arsenopyrite is also present in both locations. Two prominent fracture vein sets are present, one being the muscovite-pyrite-rutile veins trending 356 degrees and the second stibnite-quartz-arsenopyrite being the most abundant and trending 025 degrees. Both these vein sets are similar to that of the past producing Beaver Brook antimony Mine, and both vein sets trend in N to NE direction, which is the same as the prospective regional structures. Yellow Fox has never been explored for REE's. Importantly, the project is underlain by the mount peyton intrusion which potentially appears to be a fertile environment for the emplacement of REE's. Initial interpretation indicates REE's are located near the intrusive contact with neighboring volcanics and sediments.

Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, Zinc, Lead, gold, silver and more recently REE's. Historic work has returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), gold (Au), and silver (Ag) which included trenching which exposed bedrock. Results included grab samples up to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf

The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

Please note that the results on an adjacent or nearby property (Beaver Brook) are not necessarily what can be expected on the Yellow Fox project and that the results of surface or grab samples, by their nature, this type of sample is selective and that the assay results may not be indicative of underlying mineralization.

Qualified Person

The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gordana Slepcev, P.Eng., who is the CEO & President of Lomiko Metals and acts as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Also, Wayne Reid, P.Geo and director for the Corporation (MEK) and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.

All 851 initial soil samples from this past summers programs were dried and then sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd. located in Springdale Newfoundland, Canada. Samples are analyzed by ICP34 method that delivers a 34-element package and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique with blanks and standards inserted every 20-25 samples. The 7 samples in this press release was sent to Bureau Veritas, located in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada. Samples are analyzed by ICP-OES utilizing multi acid digestion analytical technique. No standards or blanks were added to this batch of 7 samples.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

