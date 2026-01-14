Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to report the promotion of Justin Rodko to Vice President, Corporate Development. Additionally, the Company announces the issuance of common shares to its largest shareholder and joint venture partner Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) ("Denison") pursuant to the acquisition agreement between Cosa and Denison dated November 26, 2024 (the "Acquisition Agreement").

Mr. Rodko is a Professional Geoscientist with over a decade of experience exploring for uranium in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. Before joining Cosa in 2023, Mr. Rodko previously held the role of Senior Geologist at IsoEnergy where he played key roles in expanding IsoEnergy's Athabasca portfolio and the discovery of the Hurricane deposit. In recognition of the Hurricane discovery, Mr. Rodko was awarded the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration alongside Cosa team members Steve Blower, Andy Carmichael and Craig Parry. Since joining Cosa, Mr. Rodko has made significant contributions to Cosa's corporate strategy and developments, including the completion of a transformative transaction with Denison in January of 2025, financings, market presence, and strategic divestments and ongoing initiatives.

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, commented: "Justin's appointment to VP of Corporate Development is in recognition of the enormous role he's played since 2023 in building Cosa to its current form. He brings a unique combination of capital market skills and technical knowledge which includes his role as a key member of IsoEnergy's discovery team for the Hurricane deposit. We are proud to have Justin as a team member, and I am thrilled to work alongside Justin, Andy, Darren, and the rest of our world-class uranium exploration team as we continue to pursue the next great uranium discovery. We look forward to updating the market shortly on our detailed drill plans for the Darby and Murphy Lake North Joint Ventures prior to embarking on Cosa's largest and most significant drilling campaign to date."

Deferred Consideration Shares

The Company announces that it has issued an aggregate of 1,960,000 common shares (the "Deferred Consideration Shares") to Denison as partial satisfaction of the deferred consideration payable under the Acquisition Agreement. The Deferred Consideration Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.3891 per share. Following this issuance, deferred consideration with an aggregate value of approximately C$1,487,364 remains payable to Denison, to be satisfied through the future issuance of additional common shares in accordance with the terms of the Acquisition Agreement. The Deferred Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day.

Denison will be filing an early warning report, under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in respect of its acquisition of the 1,960,000 Deferred Consideration Shares. Prior to the issuance of the Deferred Consideration Shares by Cosa, Denison held 19,030,864 Shares and 2,417,679 common share purchase warrants, representing 16.85% of Cosa on a partially-diluted basis. Immediately after giving effect to the Offering, Denison had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 20,990,864 Shares, representing 18.26% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Cosa as of the date hereof and 2,417,679 common share purchase warrants, representing 9.81% of Cosa's issued and outstanding warrants. The Deferred Consideration Shares were acquired pursuant to Denison's rights under the Acquisition Agreement and held by Denison for investment purposes. Denison intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment in Cosa, and may decide to acquire or dispose of additional securities of Cosa as future circumstances may dictate, including pursuant to the exercise of warrants, the terms of the Acquisition Agreement and/or its pre-emptive rights under the Investor Rights Agreement between Denison and Cosa. Further information will be available in the early warning report to be filed by Denison under Cosa's profile on SEDAR+ or by contacting Denison:

Geoff Smith, Vice President Corporate Development & Commercial

Denison Mines Corp.

info@denisonmines.com

Suite 1100 - 40 University, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1T1

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple underexplored 100% owned and Cosa-operated joint venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, the majority of which reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

In January of 2025, the Company entered a transformative strategic collaboration with Denison Mines (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) that has secured access to several additional highly prospective eastern Athabasca uranium exploration projects. As Cosa's largest shareholder, Denison gains exposure to Cosa's potential for exploration success and its pipeline of uranium projects.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for the discovery of the Hurricane uranium deposit. Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison's Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

The Company's focus throughout 2026 is drilling at the Darby and MLN projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin. Both projects are operated by Cosa and are 70/30 joint ventures between Cosa and Denison respectively. Drilling at Darby will evaluate target areas with anomalous uranium, clay alteration, and historical mineralization intersected nearby. Drilling at MLN will follow up 2025 drilling which intersected broad zones of structurally controlled alteration over roughly 2 kilometres of strike length.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to anticipated exploration, development and/or expansion activities, including exploration of the Company's current Projects; the collaboration with Denison, and the anticipated benefits thereof; and the outlook regarding Cosa's business plans and objectives.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the cost of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct Cosa's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by Cosa in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: Cosa may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; Cosa may not be able to maintain compliance with its contractual obligations with third parties; Cosa may not be able to maintain compliance with extensive government regulation applicable to its operations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect Cosa's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of Cosa's securities, regardless of its operating performance; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, and other risk factors set out in Cosa's public disclosure documents.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Cosa as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Cosa does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280304

Source: Cosa Resources Corp.