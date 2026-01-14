The Moat ETF employs an active put write strategy on North American equities

Moat Financial and LongPoint signed a partnership agreement to launch ETFs in Canada

LongPoint and Moat Financial are both Canadian owned and operated asset managers

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") and Moat Financial Limited ("Moat Financial") are proud to announce the launch of the Moat Active Premium Yield ETF (the "Moat ETF") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol (TSX: MOAT). The Moat ETF seeks to provide high income and moderate capital growth primarily by writing put options on a portfolio of North American equity securities.

"LongPoint is thrilled to be working with Moat Financial as co-promoters of the Moat ETF. Combining LongPoint's ETF expertise with Moat Financial's expertise with derivatives-based income strategies has resulted in an active ETF, unique to Canada," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "The partnership also enables Moat Financial to concentrate on its strengths while LongPoint manages the operational aspects of the ETF. This synergy aims to enhance investment options for Canadian investors seeking income-focused ETF strategies."

The Moat ETF is the fifth ETF launched under LongPoint's unique ETF partnership platform. The platform is designed for Canadian, US, and international asset managers and index providers. LongPoint works with partner firms to bring their unique mandates to the Canadian market, benefitting investors and asset managers looking for new opportunities. LongPoint's flexible platform simplifies the launch and operation of ETFs, often a daunting and commercially unviable process for many asset managers, by leveraging our deep industry connections and local market insight. This allows our partners to focus on their areas of expertise, primarily including portfolio strategy, sales, and marketing.

"We are proud to be partnering on the Moat ETF with LongPoint, an innovative ETF manager with a strong operational background and long-standing industry connections," said Chris Thom, CEO and Portfolio Manager at Moat Financial. "The Moat ETF offers Canadian investors unique access to an active income focused put writing strategy. Our expectation is to be proactive in our investment decision making, and not follow a restrictive rules-based strategy, which means that we can be highly selective and position for market conditions and company valuations, helping us identify income producing opportunities while remaining aware of downside protection."

The investment objective of the Moat Active Premium Yield ETF is to seek to provide high income and moderate capital growth primarily by writing put options on a portfolio of North American securities and investing, from time-to-time, directly in these securities. The Moat ETF may use income producing option strategies on direct securities holdings.

The Moat ETF will primarily write out-of-the-money, shorter-dated cash-secured put options on North American equity securities to provide high income. The put option strike prices and expiry dates will be selected based on volatility, available premiums, underlying interest as well as company fundamental analysis and valuation.

The Moat ETF will also from time-to-time directly invest in North American equities at attractive entry opportunities determined by the Portfolio Manager or as a result of being assigned on put options. The Moat ETF may hold these equities for an extended period based on security valuation and outlook. The allocations between the put write strategy and direct security investment will depend on valuations, as well as economic and market conditions.

The Moat ETF may also write out-of-the-money, short-dated covered call options on direct portfolio equities to generate additional income. The call option strike prices and expiry dates will be selected based on volatility, available premiums, and underlying interest company outlook, and valuation. The Moat ETF may also enter into combination income-focused option strategies from time to time.

The put-write strategy is expected to provide some downside protection from moderate market volatility based on the out-of-the-money strike selection. For example, the seller of a put option receives an option premium, then if a put option is worthless at expiry, the seller of a put option incurs no further gain or loss related to the underlying security even if the underlying security has fallen in value.

If a put option expires out-of-the-money, it will typically expire unexercised, and the Moat ETF will retain the premium. The Moat ETF may close put option positions prior to expiry and establish new positions, however the Moat ETF may also refrain from writing put options if it determines that market conditions make doing so unattractive or impracticable.

The underling interest securities for the put write portfolio will be selected based on competitive moats, based on distinct and sustainable advantages within an industry that may lead to growth of market share. These companies will also be selected based on, but not limited to, profitability, cashflow from operations, and valuation.

The Moat ETF may also from time-to-time invest in exchange traded funds, or options on exchange traded funds and index futures, that provide exposure to North American equity based indices.

The Moat ETF will invest its portfolio in Canadian dollar cash and cash equivalents as cash cover for the put write portfolio.

The management fee of the Moat ETF is 0.75% annually of the net asset value of the units of the Moat ETF, plus applicable sales tax, calculated and accrued daily and payable monthly in arrears.

The Moat ETF has closed its offering of initial units and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens this morning.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint was Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 39 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $290 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

About Moat Financial Limited

Moat Financial was founded in 2023 by Chris Thom after fifteen years at a respected Vancouver based firm. The goal at Moat Financial is to put clients first, provide independent advice and use a variety of investment tools to deliver quality service. Moat's investment philosophy is based on the principles of value investing. Chris is a regular contributor on the BNN segment called "Know Your Options".

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the Moat ETF. The ETF is not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETF Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the Moat ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

