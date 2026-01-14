Warsaw, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Full-service software development company Miquido released its "Mission: Self-Possible" report, which found that mobile self-service is reshaping customer experience:

60% of users prefer handling issues themselves, and 76% get frustrated when personalization is missing.





Miquido Report Shows Mobile Self-Service Transforms CX

The report shows that rising customer expectations, interaction fatigue, and demand for autonomy are pushing brands to implement self-service across retail, travel, and FoodTech:

Retail apps now integrate payment, delivery, returns, and loyalty programs in one interface.

Travel apps provide unified trip management, self-check-in, real-time rebooking, and AI-assisted planning.

FoodTech platforms allow live tracking, predictive ETAs with compensation, and self-serve edits or refunds.





Post-Purchase Orchestration Powers One Unified Customer Journey

"The core shift we observe is the move from interfaces that merely assist us to autonomous agents that manage processes independently. When an application clearly shows why it made a specific recommendation or decision, users are far more likely to embrace it," said Jerzy Biernacki, Chief AI Officer at Miquido.

Case proof demonstrates results. For example, myTUI, the travel app for TUI Poland, built by Miquido, added self-service features for booking, trip planning, and post-trip management.

The myTUI app's self-service features helped it reach over one million downloads and 4.6/4.9 App Store ratings, while speeding up bookings and reducing calls to support.

"On the travel market, we see that more often than not, the users value informed but independently made decisions over seller-guided choices. The more the user can do themselves (and customize on the way!), the happier they usually feel with the outcome," said Martyna Czajka, TUI Project Manager at Miquido.





From Agent-Led to App-Led Travel Experiences

About Miquido

Miquido is a leading software development company specializing in AI-driven mobile and web applications. The company partners with brands to design and build solutions that simplify operations, automate workflows, and enhance customer experiences. With expertise in predictive analytics, autonomous agents, and integrated ecosystems, Miquido helps companies deliver real-time, personalized, and frictionless services to their users.

