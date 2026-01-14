Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Designli, an award-winning software development agency, has announced a new partnership with Founders Network, a curated global startup community that offers peer mentorship, networking, and resources for tech founders.

The partnership combines Designli's product development expertise with Founders Network's peer-driven community to support non-technical founders in turning their big ideas into scalable, investor-ready software. Together, the two organizations aim to lower barriers to entry in tech entrepreneurship and accelerate the path from concept to investment.

Designli logo / Designli and Founders Network Announce New Partnership

"Our mission has always been to give founders the confidence and clarity they need to move forward," said Designli CEO Keith Shields. "Through this partnership, we're expanding that support network, helping visionary entrepreneurs build not just great products, but sustainable businesses ready to scale."

This collaboration aligns with Designli's ongoing commitment to helping founders bring their visions to life.

A recent success story illustrating this mission is Virtuosity, a coaching app built by Designli for two non-technical founders.

Starting with just an idea by two educators by training, the app evolved through Designli's structured product roadmap process, resulting in a polished, investor-ready platform that enhances the coaching experience through real-time feedback and personalized insights.

About Designli

Designli helps non-technical SaaS and startup founders build and scale custom software with clarity, confidence, and peace of mind. They provide full-time, founder-aligned product teams that speak both code and human. Whether you're starting from scratch or recovering from a messy build, Designli guides you through every stage from prototyping and custom development to long-term product strategy.

Source: DesignRush